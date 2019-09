The 25 Best Tech Employers For Women [Ranked]

Woman working in tech are likely to be less happy with their employers than their male co-workers, according to new research from Glassdoor.

There’s been a renewed focus on women’s pay caused by Satya Nadella’s advice about asking for a raise last month.

So Glassdoor wondered if women tech workers are as happy with their companies as their male co-workers.

Answer: Not really. Women are less happy than men at 14 of the 25 tech companies Glassdoor examined. They are more happy at 4 companies.

Glassdoor’s research shows that women in tech are paid well and paid about the same for equal work. Yet, women are still, on average, earning less because there are fewer women in tech. That means fewer experienced women in higher-paying team leadership roles.

“Not only is there a difference in pay between men and women in tech, but we also see a gender gap when it comes to employee satisfaction among tech employees,” ” explains Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor Community Expert.

“Women are slightly less satisfied on average than men in four key areas that we track on Glassdoor, including senior leadership, work-life balance, culture and values, and career opportunities,” he tells us.

We looked through Glassdoor and pulled out women’s and men’s rankings for 25 tech companies. We’ve also included salary information where it was available.

Zynga: Women employees rate it a 3.1 out of 5 Zynga employees Company name: Zynga Women's satisfaction rating: 3.1 (61 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.2 (172 men reporting) Difference: -0.1 (Women employees are a teeny bit less happy with Zynga then men.) Amazon: Women employees rate it a 3.2 out of 5 Company name: Amazon Women's satisfaction rating: 3.2 (474 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.5 (1443 men reporting) Difference: -0.3 (Women employees are less happy with Amazon then men.) Salary information by gender from Glassdoor: Amazon Software Development Engineer I Women: $US96,425, (average 1.8 years of experience) Men:. $US95,000, (average 1.6 years of experience) Amazon Software Development Engineer II Women: $US103,530 (average 4.4 years of experience) $US113,680 (average 6.9 years of experience). HP: Women employees rate it a 3.2 out of 5 HP employees Company name: HP Women's satisfaction rating: 3.2 (1,085 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.1 (3,730 men reporting) Difference: 0.1 (Women employees are a teeny bit more happy with HP then men.) Salary information by gender from Glassdoor: HP Software Engineer Women: $US91,730 (average 9.8 years of experience)

Men: $US96,423 (average 8.5 years of experience) IBM: Women employees rate it a 3.2 out of 5 IBM employees Company name: IBM Women's satisfaction rating: 3.2 (1,325 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.2 (4,852 men reporting) Difference: 0 (Women and men are equally happy at IBM.) Oracle: Women employees rate it a 3.3 out of 5 Company name: Oracle Women's satisfaction rating: 3.3 (608 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.3 (2,528 men reporting) Difference: 0 (Women and men are equally happy at Oracle.) Salary information by gender from Glassdoor:

Oracle Senior Software Engineer Women: $US99,748 (average 9.9 years of experience)

Men: $US105,759 39 (average 8.4 years of experience) eBay: Women employees rate it a 3.4 out of 5 Company name: eBay Women's satisfaction rating: 3.4 (177 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.6 (350 men reporting) Difference: -0.2 (Women employees are less happy with eBay then men.) Dell: Women employees rate it a 3.4 out of 5 Dell employees in Ireland Company name: Dell Women's satisfaction rating: 3.4 (460 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.4 (1,600 men reporting) Difference: 0 (Women and men are equally happy at Dell.) Epic Systems: Women employees rate it a 3.4 out of 5 Epic Systems lunch meeting Company name: Epic Systems Women's satisfaction rating: 3.4 (93 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.3 (245 men reporting) Difference: 0.1 (Women employees are more happy with Epic then men.) Salary information by gender from Glassdoor:

Software Developer Women: $US87,742 (average 1.5 years of experience) Men: $US90,000 (average 1.8 years of experience) National Instruments: Women employees rate it a 3.5 out of 5 Company name: National Instruments Women's satisfaction rating: 3.5 (56 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.9 (274 men reporting) Difference: -0.4 (Women employees are less happy with National Instruments then men.) Yahoo: Women employees rate it a 3.5 out of 5 Yahoo employees Company name: Yahoo Women's satisfaction rating: 3.5 (196 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.5 (648 men reporting) Difference: 0 (Women and men are equally happy at Yahoo.) Salary information by gender from Glassdoor:

Yahoo Software Engineer: Women $US105,000 (average 4.1 years of experience)

Men: $US103,600 (average 3.9 years of experience)

NetApp: Women employees rate it a 3.6 out of 5 NetApp employees Company name: NetApp Women's satisfaction rating: 3.6 (131 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.8 (449 men reporting) Difference: -0.2 (Women employees are less happy with NetApp then men.) Citrix: Women employees rate it a 3.6 out of 5 Citrix employees Company name: Citrix Women's satisfaction rating: 3.6 (79 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 4.0 (305 men reporting) Difference: -0.4 (Women employees are less happy with Citrix then men.) Microsoft: Women employees rate it a 3.6 out of 5 Company name: Microsoft Women's satisfaction rating: 3.6 (892 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.7 (3,467 men reporting) Difference: -0.1 (Women employees are a teeny bit less happy with Microsoft then men.) Salary information by gender from Glassdoor:

Microsoft Senior Software Development Engineer Women: $US126,185 (average 8.6 years of experience)

Men: $US135,632 (average 10.7 years of experience)

Microsoft Software Development Engineer Women: $US94,967 (average 3.2 years of experience)

Men: $US101,006 (average 3.3 years of experience)

Microsoft Software Development Engineer II Women: $US110,831 (average 7.1 years of experience)

Men: $US113,548 (average 7.4 years of experience) Cisco Women employees rate it a 3.6 out of 5 A Cisco Networking Academy student in Lebanon Company name: Cisco Women's satisfaction rating: 3.6 (500 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.7 (1,836 men reporting) Difference: -0.1 (Women employees are a teeny bit less happy with Cisco then men.) Salary information by gender from Glassdoor: Cisco Systems Software Engineer Women: $US100,000 (average 6.6 years of experience) Men: $US98,064 (average 4.3 years of experience) Cisco Systems Software Engineer II Women: $US97,125 (average 3.7 years of experience) Men: $US93,380 (average 2.1 years of experience) Cisco Systems Software Engineer III Women: $US105,759 (average 7.0 years of experience) Men: $US105,597 (average 5.6 years of experience) Rackspace: Women employees rate it a 3.7 out of 5 Rackspace employees in San Antonio, Texas. Company name: Rackspace Women's satisfaction rating: 3.7 (49 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.9 (224 men reporting) Difference: -0.2 (Women employees are less happy with Rackspace then men.) Salesforce: Women employees rate it a 3.7 out of 5 Salesforce.com employees Company name: Salesforce.com Women's satisfaction rating: 3.7 (133 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.9 (367 men reporting) Difference: -0.2 (Women employees are less happy with Salesforce.com then men.) Intuit: Women employees rate it a 3.7 out of 5 Intuit employees Company name: Intuit Women's satisfaction rating: 3.7 (256 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.8 (495 men reporting) Difference: -0.1 (Women employees are a teeny bit less happy with Intuit then men.) Apple: Women employees rate it a 3.8 out of 5 Company name: Apple Women's satisfaction rating: 3.8 (469 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 4.0 (1,511 men reporting) Difference: -0.2 (Women employees are less happy with Apple then men.) Texas Instruments: Women employees rate it a 3.8 out of 5 Company name: Texas Instruments Women's satisfaction rating: 3.8 (106 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.6 (533 men reporting) Difference: 0.2 (Women employees are more happy with Texas Instruments then men.) Intel: Women employees rate it a 4.0 out of 5 Company name: Intel Women's satisfaction rating: 4.0 (365 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 3.9 (1,458 men reporting) Difference: 0.1 (Women employees are a teeny bit more happy with Intel then men.) Salary information by gender from Glassdoor: Software Engineer Women:$US89,736 (average 3.8 years of experience)

Men: $US88,649 (average 4.9 years of experience)

Qualcomm: Women employees rate it a 4.0 out of 5 Qualcomm employees Company name: Qualcomm Women's satisfaction rating: 4.0 (123 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 4.0 (666 men reporting) Difference: 0 (Women and men are equally happy at Qualcomm.) Salary information by gender from Glassdoor: Qualcomm Software Engineer: Women: $US84,231 (average 2.2 years of experience) Men: $US88,665 (average 2.1 years of experience) Facebook: Women employees rate it a 4.4 out of 5 Facebook employees Company name: Facebook Women's satisfaction rating: 4.4 (120 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 4.6 (402 men reporting) Difference: -0.2 (Women employees are less happy with Facebook then men.) Salary information by gender from Glassdoor: Facebook Software Engineer Women: $US115,000 (average 0.7 years of experience)

Men: $US120,949 (average 3.2 years of experience) Twitter: Women employees rate it a 4.4 out of 5 Twitter employees Company name: Twitter Women's satisfaction rating: 4.4 (12 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 4.4 (72 men reporting) Difference: 0 (Women and men are equally happy at Twitter.) LinkedIn: Women employees rate it a 4.5 out of 5 LinkedIn employees celebrate 200 million members in Melbourne, Australia Company name: LinkedIn Women's satisfaction rating: 4.5 (127 women reporting) Men's satisfaction rating: 4.6 (211 men reporting) Difference: -0.1 (Women employees are a teeny bit less happy with LinkedIn then men.)

