These are the best tech deals that you can currently grab for laptops, headphones and more

If your laptop is starting to show its age, your headphones are falling apart or you’re looking to update your home entertainment setup, grabbing a replacement for any of these can set you back a few hundred dollars. However, if you’re a smart shopper, you’ll know that there’s always a deal to be had, regardless of what kind of tech you’re after.

Here are some of the best deals that you can currently pick up across a range of tech and electronics, including computers, headphones and kitchen appliances.

Best tech deals for headphones and earbuds

If you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds, Apple’s ever-popular range of AirPods are currently on sale. You can pick up the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro for $295, saving yourself $104 off its usual $399 RRP. You can also pick up the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen, with charging case) for $187, which will save you $62.

If Apple isn’t your brand of choice, the Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds are also on sale for $295 (save $104.95), and the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds are now $319 (save $180).

If you prefer over-the-ear headphones to earbuds, you can save $252 off Sennheiser’s noise-cancelling PXC 550 II headphones, and pick them up for $297.

Sony’s excellent noise-cancelling WH-1000XM3 headphones are also on sale for $249.99.

Best tech deals for smartwatches

The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle smartwatch is currently on sale for $334 (down from $499) and the Fossil Gen 5E is now $234 (down from $429).

Fossil is a bit more subtle in its smartwatch design, with the minimalist aesthetic of the Gen 5 Carlyle and the Gen 5E having a more traditional analogue design. These are both great options if you want a smartwatch that fits into a more professional look.

If your need for a smartwatch is more fitness-based, Garmin’s Forerunner 935 is also on sale for $363.85 (down from $749). The Forerunner 935 will monitor and evaluate your performance, while providing feedback on how you can improve your training.

Best tech deals for computers

Dell is currently offering up to 45% off its range of laptops, up to 30% off desktops, and up to 40% off monitors.

If you’re currently working from home and having some problems with your internet connection, you can save up to 20% off two of ASUS’s high-end wi-fi routers.

If inadequate storage is your problem, the 2TB Samsung T7 Touch SSD is currently on sale for $599 (down from $680) and WD’S 2TB My Passport SSD is only $319.69 (down from $438.90).

Best tech deals for home entertainment

You can currently save $400 off Anker’s Nebulla Apollo Mini Projector. If you’ve been missing the cinema experience, this portable projector is a great way to bring the theatre into your living room (or backyard, depending on where you want to set it up).

If you’re looking to give your home entertainment setup’s sound an update, Bose’s 60cm soundbar is currently on sale for $279, which is 30% off its usual $399.95 RRP.

Bose’s SoundLink Color II is also 29% off currently. This portable Bluetooth speaker has an eight-hour battery life, with Bose’s bold sound quality. It’s also water-resistant, making it a solid audio choice for both inside and outside.

Best tech deals for kitchen appliance

If you consider yourself to be a bit of a coffee snob, or you want to start making more professional brews that don’t involve pods, you can currently save $600 off De’Longhi’s Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee Machine. With an easy, one-touch interface, along with a built-in grinder and milk frother, this machine will help you brew a barista-quality cup with a push of a button.

If a one-touch coffee machine is a bit too “simple” for you, Breville’s Barista Express Espresso Machine is currently on sale for $679.47, down from $933.90. This machine is more in line with what you’d find at your local cafe, only compact, allowing you to brew the perfect cup at home.

You can also save up to 30% off a range of Instant Pots’ kitchen appliances, including its Duo Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, Vortex Plus Air Fryer XXL, and Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven.

