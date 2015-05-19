The 25 best tech companies to work for in America

Wikimedia Commons Facebook employees rated their company highly in pay, job satisfaction, and job meaning.

Sacrificing great pay for a job you love — or vice versa — is a thing of the past, especially in the tech industry.

Business Insider teamed up with employer-information website PayScale to find US companies that stand out in pay, happiness, and more for our list of the 50 best companies to work for in America. We broke out the tech companies from the list and have presented them here.

Facebook and Google, our No. 1 and 2 companies, respectively, on the main list, rank first and second here, with Cisco coming in third.

To create the list, companies in the 2014 Fortune 500 list were ranked using PayScale’s salary and survey database. Final scores were determined by multiplying six criteria: high job satisfaction, low job stress, ability to telecommute, high job meaning, experienced median pay, and salary delta. Because we think pay is a very important factor, it had double the weight in our calculations. Read the full methodology here.

Here are the 25 best tech companies to work for:

