10 must-have tech accessories under $15

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Technology can get expensive, but even the most useful tech doesn’t have to cost that much.

Strip away a bunch of bells and whistles and you have products that can provide a tremendous amount of value without breaking the bank.

These 10 products will keep your devices charged and safe, while also keeping you entertained and free from clutter.

You’d be surprised at what you can get for less than $15.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.