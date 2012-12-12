The Best Tech Accessories Of 2012

Logitech's Ultrathin iPad Keyboard Cover is one of the most well-reviewed accessories for the iPad.

The keyboard has a magnetic clip that attaches to the side of your iPad. It also doubles as a Smart Cover, so your iPad will wake up when you flip the keyboard open.

Overall, the Logitech's keyboard cover makes a great accessory if you want to replace your laptop and go all-iPad.

Price: $99.99