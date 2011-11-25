Here Are The Best Tech Accessories You Can Buy This Year

Welcome to the SAI: Tools 10 x 10 Holiday Gift Guide! We’re picking the 10 best products from 10 different categories to round out your shopping list this year.



Today we’re looking at accessories.

It’s a pretty diverse category, but these gadgets will go great with whatever smartphone, music player, or computer you already have.

Take a look and get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

UP by Jawbone The UP might be the most useful health gadget you'll ever buy. Wear it on your wrist like jewellery and it will track your exercise and sleep habits. It shares all the information it records via Bluetooth with an iPhone app (there's an Android version on the way). It will vibrate periodically to remind you to get up and move around throughout your workday instead of sitting like a loaf. Check out Jawbone's website for more. Price: $99.99 Sony MDR-NC200D Digital Noise-cancelling Headphones These highly-rated headphones will cancel up to 98.2% of the ambient noise surrounding you, leaving nothing between you and your audio. One AAA battery provides up to 22 hours of uninterrupted listening at a time (performance can vary based on different settings). They're lightweight and comfortable and come with a travel case. Price: $199.99 Exomount Universal Car Mount You don't need to break the bank to get a really cool or useful smartphone accessory. This car mount fixes any phone to any car dashboard for use with hands-free calling or GPS navigation. It'll be invaluable for road warriors and GPS addicts. Price: $15 Western Digital My Passport Essential SE If you need to store lots of data, why not keep it in this portable form factor? Western Digital makes this conveniently tiny hard drive in 750 GB or 1 TB models. Price: $126.60 Apple Wireless Keyboard You don't necessarily need a Mac to use this beautiful keyboard with your computer. It manages to be small and make for comfortable typing at the same time. If you're looking for a nice upgrade to your current keyboard, you won't miss with this one. Price: $69 Plantronics Explorer 220 Bluetooth Headset Easy to use and weighing in at less than an ounce, this Bluetooth headset is affordable and functional. We love the voice-activated calling feature, and with a battery that supports 6 hours of talk time and 200 hours of standby, you'll be able to get through the workday without a problem. Price: $14.99 Logitech 1080p Webcam Pro C910 FaceTime and Skype make it possible to have video-based conversations with people all over the world. With this high quality webcam, the image can look better than ever, and noise-cancelling microphones mean you'll sound crystal clear. Price: $59.99 Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse Most computer mouses look essentially the same -- a boring grey or beige slab. Microsoft's take on this personal computing essential is a clever reimagining of what a mouse can look like. Price: $34.95 Linksys WRT54GL Wireless G Router The gold standard of consumer-grade routers. When you set one of these up, you'll have wireless internet access wherever throughout your house. Use this to share printers and files across devices and to roam from room to room while staying connected. Price: $49.99 Viewsonic Widescreen LED Monitor This is a sharp and environmentally friendly monitor with digital and analogue inputs. If you're strapped for desk space, you can save some room with its onboard speakers. As an added convenience, it will automatically adjust its aspect ratio to accommodate whatever video signal you feed it. Price: $189.99

