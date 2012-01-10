SON OF GOD: Here Are The Best Tweets From Tim Tebow's Big Upset Last Night

Photo: AP
As you may have heard, Tim Tebow won a playoff game in incredible fashion last night.And Twitter exploded with a wide array of witty, hilarious, over-serious, and vaguely offensive tweets.
Everyone from Lady Gaga to LeBron James to you’re 65-year-old neighbour threw in their two cents.
Tebow threw for 316 yards (John 3:16), and that made parody Twitterer Rev. Jeff Breakfast a believer
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.