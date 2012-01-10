SON OF GOD: Here Are The Best Tweets From Tim Tebow's Big Upset Last Night

Tony Manfred
Photo: AP

As you may have heard, Tim Tebow won a playoff game in incredible fashion last night.And Twitter exploded with a wide array of witty, hilarious, over-serious, and vaguely offensive tweets.

Everyone from Lady Gaga to LeBron James to you’re 65-year-old neighbour threw in their two cents.

SI's Pablo Torre whipped out the Oprah allusion

Lady Gaga jumped on the bandwagon

The SportsPickle sums it up in three words

Tebow threw for 316 yards (John 3:16), and that made parody Twitterer Rev. Jeff Breakfast a believer

Michigan's hockey goalie with a sort of obvious, but funny, joke

Heidi Montag: Broncos fanatic

Porn star Bibi Jones just can't put her finger on why she dislikes Tebow

More Jesus comparisons

LeBron James wants us to know he was a Tebow lover all along

Comedian Jim Norton is still a hater

ESPN with the lamest tweet ever

And then a lot of people started ripping Big Ben ...

... Including (fake) ruthless dictators

