SON OF GOD: Here Are The Best Tweets From Tim Tebow's Big Upset Last Night

Photo: AP

As you may have heard, Tim Tebow won a playoff game in incredible fashion last night.And Twitter exploded with a wide array of witty, hilarious, over-serious, and vaguely offensive tweets.



Everyone from Lady Gaga to LeBron James to you’re 65-year-old neighbour threw in their two cents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.