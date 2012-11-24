The 14 Best Teams In The NBA Right Now

Photo: AP

We’re one-eighth of the way through the NBA season.To determine which teams are playing the best so far, we came up with “net efficiency” — a simple advanced stat that gives you team’s scoring margin per 100 possessions.



What we found: The Lakers are playing better than their record, the Knicks are a juggernaut, and the Heat are sleepwalking through the first month of the season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.