The 14 Best Teams In The NBA Right Now

Tony Manfred
carmelo anthony yelling after beating bulls

Photo: AP

We’re one-eighth of the way through the NBA season.To determine which teams are playing the best so far, we came up with “net efficiency” — a simple advanced stat that gives you team’s scoring margin per 100 possessions.

What we found: The Lakers are playing better than their record, the Knicks are a juggernaut, and the Heat are sleepwalking through the first month of the season.

14. Chicago Bulls (+0.2 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 22nd (101.4)

Defensive efficiency: 8th (101.2)

Record: 5-6

13. Minnesota Timberwolves (+0.6 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 21st (101.5)

Defensive efficiency: 7th (100.9)

Record: 5-5

12. Dallas Mavericks (+1.2 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 9th (106.8)

Defensive efficiency: 19th (105.6)

Record: 7-6

11. Utah Jazz (+1.3 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 15th (104.0)

Defensive efficiency: 13th (102.7)

Record: 6-6

10. Atlanta Hawks (+1.7 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 24th (100.4)

Defensive efficiency: 1st (98.7

Record: 6-4

9. Milwaukee Bucks (+1.9 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 14th (104.3)

Defensive efficiency: 12th (102.4)

Record: 6-4

8. Brooklyn Nets (+2.9 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 6th (108.6)

Defensive efficiency: 21st (105.7)

Record: 6-4

7. Los Angeles Lakers (+3.4 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 8th (107.1)

Defensive efficiency: 15th (103.7)

Record: 6-6

6. Miami Heat (+5.0 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 2nd (111.7)

Defensive efficiency: 24th (106.7)

Record: 9-3

5. San Antonio Spurs (+5.4 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 7th (107.6)

Defensive efficiency: 10th (102.2)

Record: 9-3

4. Oklahoma City Thunder (+6.9 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 3rd (110.1)

Defensive efficiency: 14th (103.2)

Record: 9-3

3. Los Angeles Clippers (+8.0 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 5th (108.4)

Defensive efficiency: 5th (100.7)

Record: 8-3

2. Memphis Grizzlies (+8.3 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 4th (109.0)

Defensive efficiency: 6th (100.7)

Record: 8-2

1. New York Knicks (+11.4 points per 100 possessions)

Offensive efficiency: 1st (112.7)

Defensive efficiency: 9th (101.3)

Record: 8-2

Middle tier (zero to -3 points per 100 possessions)

15. Indiana Pacers (-0.5)

16. Golden State Warriors (-0.9)

17. Denver Nuggets (-0.9)

18. Philadelphia 76ers (-1.1)

19. Houston Rockets (-1.1)

20. Boston Celtics (-2.2)

21. Charlotte Bobcats (-2.2)

Bottom tier (worse than -3 points per 100 possessions)

22. Phoenix Suns (-3.5)

23. Portland Trail Blazers (-3.9)

24. Toronto Raptors (-4.1)

25. Orlando Magic (-4.4)

26. Detroit Pistons (-5.8)

27. Cleveland Cavaliers (-5.9)

28. New Orleans Hornets (-6.1)

29. Sacramento Kings (-7.0)

30. Washington Wizards (-7.5)

