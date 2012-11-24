The 14 Best Teams In The NBA Right Now

Photo: AP
We’re one-eighth of the way through the NBA season.To determine which teams are playing the best so far, we came up with “net efficiency” — a simple advanced stat that gives you team’s scoring margin per 100 possessions.
What we found: The Lakers are playing better than their record, the Knicks are a juggernaut, and the Heat are sleepwalking through the first month of the season.
Offensive efficiency: 22nd (101.4)
Defensive efficiency: 8th (101.2)
Record: 5-6
Offensive efficiency: 21st (101.5)
Defensive efficiency: 7th (100.9)
Record: 5-5
Offensive efficiency: 9th (106.8)
Defensive efficiency: 19th (105.6)
Record: 7-6
Offensive efficiency: 15th (104.0)
Defensive efficiency: 13th (102.7)
Record: 6-6
Offensive efficiency: 24th (100.4)
Defensive efficiency: 1st (98.7
Record: 6-4
Offensive efficiency: 14th (104.3)
Defensive efficiency: 12th (102.4)
Record: 6-4
Offensive efficiency: 6th (108.6)
Defensive efficiency: 21st (105.7)
Record: 6-4
Offensive efficiency: 8th (107.1)
Defensive efficiency: 15th (103.7)
Record: 6-6
Offensive efficiency: 2nd (111.7)
Defensive efficiency: 24th (106.7)
Record: 9-3
Offensive efficiency: 7th (107.6)
Defensive efficiency: 10th (102.2)
Record: 9-3
Offensive efficiency: 3rd (110.1)
Defensive efficiency: 14th (103.2)
Record: 9-3
Offensive efficiency: 5th (108.4)
Defensive efficiency: 5th (100.7)
Record: 8-3
Offensive efficiency: 4th (109.0)
Defensive efficiency: 6th (100.7)
Record: 8-2
Offensive efficiency: 1st (112.7)
Defensive efficiency: 9th (101.3)
Record: 8-2
15. Indiana Pacers (-0.5)
16. Golden State Warriors (-0.9)
17. Denver Nuggets (-0.9)
18. Philadelphia 76ers (-1.1)
19. Houston Rockets (-1.1)
20. Boston Celtics (-2.2)
21. Charlotte Bobcats (-2.2)
22. Phoenix Suns (-3.5)
23. Portland Trail Blazers (-3.9)
24. Toronto Raptors (-4.1)
25. Orlando Magic (-4.4)
26. Detroit Pistons (-5.8)
27. Cleveland Cavaliers (-5.9)
28. New Orleans Hornets (-6.1)
29. Sacramento Kings (-7.0)
30. Washington Wizards (-7.5)
