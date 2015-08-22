The 17 coolest tattoo artists you need to follow on Instagram

Though tattooing has been in practice for thousands of years, only in the last century have new and exciting styles been swept into the spotlight.
From abstract to geometric, watercolor to surreal, Instagram is the perfect platform for stellar tattoo artists to spread their innovative styles across the globe.
Whether you have a tattoo already, are thinking about getting inked for the first time, or just like the look of the permanent art, Instagram is the place to go for inspiration.
Scroll down to take a look at the 17 artists you should start following now.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/0qrSw1gspv/embed/
Width: 658px
Surowiec's bold colouring and strong angles make for gorgeous compositions.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/14O1VpmMtH/embed/
Width: 658px
His caption for this piece was: 'There's really nothing more fun to tattoo than a bunny in space. Seriously.' We can't help but agree.
Morrill loves using space and science as inspiration for his work. Here's a trippy portrait of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson:
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/42zLuDmMin/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow him here: @__roy.g.biv__
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/og15EYhfRp/embed/
Width: 658px
This particularly stunning piece was posted to the the /r/tattoos subreddit, where commentors were in awe of the three dimensional he was able to achieve.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4_HkZmBfZ7/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow him here: @ondrashtattoo
4. Sasha Unisex is another leading Eastern European artist who has mastered bold colouring and unique design
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/3y1oWFzG9R/embed/
Width: 658px
Sasha often uses critters and flowers in her tightly composed watercolor style.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/3oOlZ_zGyV/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow her here: @sashaunisex
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/pioLNtqSaU/embed/
Width: 658px
This style uses small dots as shading, and is often incorporated with geometric designs.
Achieving a mix of textures is a big challenge of working exclusively with black ink, but Bates pulls it off seamlessly.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/2xxWKmqSXx/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow him here: @thomasbatestattoo
6. Rachel Hauer is another stand out artist who works primarily in black ink. She's based in New York City.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/2HCckXEhYo/embed/
Width: 658px
Flora and fauna are her preferred subjects, along with anything reminiscent of old Victorian prints.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/1DmEFLEhYq/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow her here: @rachelhauer
7. Kamil Czapiga is yet another master of black ink and dot work. Based in Poland, his Instagram feed is filled with gorgeous and inspiring works like this astronaut:
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/237DbRBR3m/embed/
Width: 658px
Dot work is also referred to as 'pointillism' -- drawing inspiration from the Impressionist painting tangent technique developed by Georges Seurat.
This dot work mountain scene tattoo uses geometric angles and negative space to create a eye-catching piece.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/2p74VnhR1g/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow him here: @kamilczapiga
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/e9W-QDmaZ-/embed/
Width: 658px
Rigoni's Instagram account saw a huge boost in traffic when this piece was posted on Reddit.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/5BRpnCGadb/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow him here: @chrisrigonitattooer
9. Doctor Woo is another well known artist who combines animal subjects with geometric inspiration, though with a more delicate touch.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/5AygtTPgIZ/embed/
Width: 658px
Woo is based in Los Angeles, where his soft lines and careful arrangements have boosted him to notoriety.
Woo's technique is impressively refined and intricate -- not just any tattoo artist can pull off such thin and precise line work.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/xsTZhXI-hZ/embed/
Width: 658px
Volt's thick, black lines paired with a strong sense of symmetry make him a force in the tattoo world. He is based in San Francisco.
According to his Instagram post of this piece, Volt is often inspired by abstract architect Frank Llyod Wright.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/2cgVmqGNq9/embed/
Width: 658px
Her work is a little more feminine, often including doily-esque patterns with flowers.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/5a_ey5GNkQ/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow her here: @tattoobydodie
12. In neighbouring country Italy, Pietro Sedda executes fantastic surreal portraits with a unique twist.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/3Q458zr8pw/embed/
Width: 658px
Sedda is a master creator when it comes to these unique facial silhouettes filled with landscape or animal designs.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/3B3RK4r8gS/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow him here: @pietrosedda
13. If you prefer a more traditional tattoo design, New York City artist Adam J. Machin has you covered.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/1WxpsfM5ik/embed/
Width: 658px
Machin has a slightly avant-garde approach to traditional subject matter and colouring, always adding a small twist to the art.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/3uZZEpM5pZ/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow him here: @adamjmachin
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/53CCS4iyD2/embed/
Width: 658px
Richly saturated Japanese-inspired pieces are his specialty.
Sky often get commissioned to create San Franscico-themed tattoos, like the Golden Gate Bridge, California poppies, or the Bay Bridge (as seen here):
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6qDs2ECyIg/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow him here: @adamskytattoos
15. Teresa Sharp works with slightly less saturated colours, but the palette choices are always spot on.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/5qOE7PunUQ/embed/
Width: 658px
Sharp, based in Virginia, often posts Instagram photos of very large, intricate tattoos.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/2cMb75OnW_/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow her here: @teresasharpeart
16. Nikko Hurtado is famous for his hyper-realistic tattoos and uncanny ability to render light and texture.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/5SoI6VqjtM/embed/
Width: 658px
Note how he was able to capture the shine of this Catwoman's costume material and the glisten of her mouth.
Comic book characters are a popular subject of his Instagram posts, perhaps because of their great costumes.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6QTUPEKjjl/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow him here: @nikkohurtado
17. Bang Bang is another insanely talented and popular tattoo artist. Based in NYC, some might know him as Rihanna's go-to tattooist.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6hDqUglcqj/embed/
Width: 658px
Bang Bang explained in the caption of this piece: 'I've made thousands and thousands of tattoos during my 11 year career - none more difficult than this.'
His Instagram account is full of celebrity sightings, like the following shot of him helping model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne get ready for the Met Ball.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6OI2FMFcgx/embed/
Width: 658px
Follow him here: @bangbangnyc
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.