The best takeout restaurant in every state, according to Yelp

Erin McDowell
Howie K./YelpDia De Los Takos in Albuquerque.
  • You may be relying on takeout a little more than usual, so why not try the best of the best?
  • Business Insider teamed up with Yelp to determine the best takeout spot in every state.
  • Restaurants are struggling right now to keep their doors open amid the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s never been more important to support local businesses.
  • Cuisines on this list range from pizza to sandwiches, Thai food to sushi.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .

During these trying times, it’s more important than ever to support as many local restaurants and businesses as possible.

According to a report by Business Insider, restaurants are among the hardest-hit industries amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the National Restaurant Association, 30,000 restaurants have already closed, and roughly 110,000 restaurants nationwide are expected to close permanently in the next month.

Some businesses, however, are still able to serve customers by offering takeout. Business Insider consulted Yelp to determine the highest-rated restaurants and food spots offering takeout in each state.

Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2019, and March 27, 2020. When available, all businesses on this list had a passing health score or a score greater than a B/80.

Yelp also put together its own collections of restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery across 40 states and 100 metro areas, so there are plenty more restaurants to support.

Cuisines on this list range from pizza to sandwiches, Thai food to sushi, but all were lauded as nothing less than amazing by customers. Here are the best takeout places in every state.

Business hours, as well as takeout and delivery availability, may be affected by the ongoing development of COVID-19 advisories. Before visiting or placing a takeout or delivery order, please contact the business directly for updated hours and availability.

ALABAMA: Falafel cafe in Birmingham

Falafel cafe/YelpFalafel cafe.

Falafel cafe is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

ALASKA: The Schnitzel Bomber in Soldotna

The Schnitzel Bomber/YelpThe Schnitzel Bomber.

The Schnitzel Bomber is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page, but is offering a shortened menu.

ARIZONA: The Bread and Honey House in Phoenix

Javier T./YelpThe Bread and Honey House.

The Bread and Honey House is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

ARKANSAS: Wright’s Barbecue in Johnson

Patrick N./YelpWright’s Barbecue.

Wright’s Barbecue is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Instagram page.

CALIFORNIA: Soichi Sushi in San Diego

Jason K./YelpSoichi Sushi.

Soichi Sushi is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Yelp page.

COLORADO: Taqueria La Familia in Denver

Kelly N./YelpTaqueria La Familia.

Taqueria La Familia is still open as of April 1, 2020, after Insider called the restaurant to confirm.

CONNECTICUT: Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven

Michael K./YelpZeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana.

Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

DELAWARE: Scalessa’s in Wilmington

B B./YelpScalessa’s.

Scalessa’s is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page, with limited hours Monday through Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

FLORIDA: Yardie Spice in Homestead

Anthony R./YelpYardie Spice.

Yardie Spice is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Instagram page, but closes at 6 p.m.

GEORGIA: Tacos Del Chavo in Kennesaw

Shane M./YelpTacos Del Chavo.

Tacos Del Chavo is still open as of April 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as confirmed by Insider.

HAWAII: Waffle and Berry in Honolulu

Donna O./YelpWaffle and Berry.

Waffle and Berry is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

IDAHO: Arugula Deli in Idaho Falls

Graham M./YelpArugula Deli.

Arugula Deli is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

ILLINOIS: Bistro 6050 in Chicago

Nicole B./YelpBistro 6050.

Bistro 6050 is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

INDIANA: Yannis Golden Gyros in Indianapolis

Ravi S./YelpYannis Golden Gyros.

Yannis Golden Gyros is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

IOWA: Rodina in Cedar Rapids

Andrea K./YelpRodina.

Rodina is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page, with a special carry-out menu.

KANSAS: Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que in Kansas City

Chiquita L./YelpJoe’s Kansas City Barbecue.

Joe’s Kansas City Barbecue is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Instagram page.

KENTUCKY: La Torta Loca in Florence

Tina D./YelpLa Torta Loca.

La Torta Loca is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

LOUISIANA: Heard Dat Kitchen in New Orleans

Maleka W./YelpHeard Dat Kitchen.

Heard Dat Kitchen is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

MAINE: Crunchy Poké in Portland

Jon P./YelpCrunchy Poké.

Crunchy Poké is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page and Grubhub.

MARYLAND: Angeli’s Pizzeria in Baltimore

Burning Down T./YelpAngeli’s Pizzeria.

Angeli’s Pizzeria is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page, with revised hours on weekdays and weekends.

MASSACHUSETTS: Yume Ga Arukara in Cambridge

Robin Y./YelpYume Ga Arukara.

Yume Ga Arukara is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

MICHIGAN: Oaks Eatery in Three Oaks

Renee B./YelpOaks Eatery.

Oaks Eatery is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

MINNESOTA: Cahill Bistro in Edina

Annette N./YelpCahill Bistro.

Cahill Bistro is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

MISSISSIPPI: The Grind Coffee and Nosh in Biloxi

Orlando L./YelpThe Grind Coffee and Nosh.

The Grind Coffee and Nosh is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

MISSOURI: Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves

Marjorie S./YelpBalkan Treat Box.

Balkan Treat Box is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Instagram page.

MONTANA: Jam! in Bozeman

Niloufar N./YelpJam!

Jam! is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its website, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NEBRASKA: Smokin Barrel BBQ in Omaha

Terri S./YelpSmokin Barrel BBQ.

Smokin Barrel BBQ is still open as of April 2, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

NEVADA: Citrus Grill & Hookah in Las Vegas

Stefany V./YelpCitrus Grill & Hookah.

Citrus Grill & Hookah is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Instagram page.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Green Elephant in Portsmouth

Round T./YelpGreen Elephant.

Green Elephant is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

NEW JERSEY: Bombay River in Red Bank

Lauren T./YelpBombay River.

Bombay River is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

NEW MEXICO: Dia De Los Takos in Albuquerque

Howie K./YelpDia De Los Takos.

Dia De Los Takos is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Instagram page.

NEW YORK: Anytime in New York City

Anytime/YelpAnytime.

Anytime is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

NORTH CAROLINA: Pharaohs Village in Fayetteville

Sanita M./YelpPharaohs Village.

Pharaohs Village is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

NORTH DAKOTA: India Palace Restaurant in Fargo

Lymey D./YelpIndia Palace.

India Palace Restaurant is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

OHIO: Scotty’s Cafe in Columbus

Alina A./YelpScotty’s Cafe.

Scotty’s Cafe is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

OKLAHOMA: Four J’s Diner Laotian & Thai Cuisine in Oklahoma City

Melanie H./YelpFour J’s Diner Laotian & Thai Cuisine.

Four J’s Diner Laotian & Thai Cuisine is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

OREGON: Mumbo Gumbo PDX in Portland

Tim R./YelpMumbo Gumbo PDX.

Mumbo Gumbo PDX is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

PENNSYLVANIA: The Vegan Butcher in Allentown

Katie M./YelpThe Vegan Butcher.

The Vegan Butcher is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Instagram page.

RHODE ISLAND: Hometown Cafe & Poké Bar in Providence

James L./YelpHometown Cafe & Poké Bar.

Hometown Cafe & Poké Bar is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Instagram page.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Lewis Barbecue in Charleston

Jonathan T./YelpLewis Barbecue.

Lewis Barbecue is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Instagram page, and is even offering daily meal deals.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Black Hills Burger and Bun Co. in Custer

Carla M./YelpBlack Hills Burger and Bun Co.

Black Hills Burger and Bun Co. is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Instagram page.

TENNESSEE: Delauder’s BBQ in Gatlinburg

Signe A./YelpDelauder’s BBQ.

Delauder’s BBQ is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

TEXAS: The Gypsy Poet in Houston

Mary S./YelpThe Gypsy Poet.

The Gypsy Poet is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its website.

UTAH: Main Street Cafe in Hurricane

Carli F./YelpMain Street Cafe.

Main Street Cafe is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

VERMONT: Stowe Bee Bakery & Cafe in Stowe

Lindsay S./YelpStowe Bee Bakery & Cafe.

Stowe Bee Bakery & Cafe is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its website, and has revised weekend and weekday hours.

VIRGINIA: Idido Coffee and Social House in Arlington

Klara S./YelpIdido Coffee and Social House.

Idido Coffee and Social House is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Instagram page.

WASHINGTON: Taste Of Thai by Wipa in Burlington

Wipa S./YelpTaste Of Thai by Wipa.

Taste Of Thai by Wipa is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

WASHINGTON, DC: Farmbird in Washington, DC

Andrew H./YelpFarmbird.

Farmbird is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

WEST VIRGINIA: Kelley Farm Kitchen in Harpers Ferry

Karla N./YelpKelley Farm Kitchen.

Kelley Farm Kitchen is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

WISCONSIN: Spicy Tuna in West Milwaukee

Spicy Tuna/YelpSpicy Tuna.

Spicy Tuna is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

WYOMING: Persephone Bakery in Jackson

Viki S./YelpPersephone Bakery.

Persephone Bakery‘s downtown location is still open as of April 1, 2020, according to its website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.