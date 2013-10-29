The 10 Best Tailors In New York City

Yelp/amy s. Nelson Tailor Shop is the number-one tailoring business in New York City.

If you’re swimming in a new suit or desperate to save a lucky pair of jeans, a tailor can be your best friend.

Unfortunately, too many shops force you to choose between quality, price, and turnaround time.

Luckily, the folks over at Yelp helped us put together a list of the best tailors in New York City, so you don’t have to make any fashion compromises.

Yelp reviewers deemed Nelson Tailor Shop in the Lower East Side their top pick for its meticulous attention to detail and unparalleled customer service.

