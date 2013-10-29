The 10 Best Tailors In New York City

If you’re swimming in a new suit or desperate to save a lucky pair of jeans, a tailor can be your best friend.
Unfortunately, too many shops force you to choose between quality, price, and turnaround time.
Luckily, the folks over at Yelp helped us put together a list of the best tailors in New York City, so you don’t have to make any fashion compromises.
Yelp reviewers deemed Nelson Tailor Shop in the Lower East Side their top pick for its meticulous attention to detail and unparalleled customer service.
306 W 37th Street
Hell's Kitchen
This family operation boasts phenomenal customer service plus rates that fit any budget. Customers rave that the 'Keebler elf of tailoring' often completes jobs ahead of deadline and at a reasonable price.
'Each time it is quick and really affordable,' J T. wrote. 'Details that he did not have to do are done.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
45 W 46th Street
Midtown West
Beyond Bespoke believes 'customisation is king' -- as it reflects personal style and taste. Whether you're in for a custom-made suit or a quick hem, Nick Torres and his top-notch team will get the job done.
'This place is truly a class act,' Tony W. wrote. 'I asked for style advice from Nick, and he gave me his honest opinions and helped me decide on fit and sizing.'
136 Orchard Street
Lower East Side
Quick fixes are Orchard Express's specialty. This hole-in-the-wall shop, equipped with old school sewing machines, offers same-day turnaround for emergency repairs.
'I got exactly what I was looking for at Orchard Express. Pants hemmed quickly on the spot for mad cheap,' Josh G. wrote. 'It will be my little secret from all my friends whose pants are just a little too long.'
140 Nassau Street
Financial District
Unrivalled attention to detail and humbling dedication have been passed down through three generations of owners of this FiDi shop.
The craftmanship is unmissable: 'Not only does the job get done impeccably in terms of dry cleaning and alterations, but the owner is also one of the most hilarious and kind hearted human beings out there,' Doris S. wrote.
1 W 34th Street
Midtown West
From suits to swimsuits, in fabrics from silk to wool to polyester, Adel Mikhail whips clothing into shape with impeccable skill. According to Yelp users, Alteration Shop is where J.Crew brings merchandise that is returned damaged.
'Adel understands the flow of the fabric, proportions of the garment, (and) the way human body moves in it,' Natalia R. wrote. 'I've been coming here for nearly seven years and never had a bad experience.'
240 Broadway, Suite 204
South Williamsburg
Inside an industrial loft with windows overlooking the J line, are two yappy dogs and a tailor named Arthur, described by one Yelp user as 'a warlock with needle and thread.' This appointment-only shop alters everything from dolman-sleeved Ports 1961 sweaters to Moroccan fabric pillow cases.
'You feel like you're visiting an old-school tailor: conversation, service, the low-down on neighbourhood events,' Filip T. wrote. 'Also, he delivers!'
2 W 46th Street, Suite MEZ-201
Midtown West
This family-owned, appointment-only business offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee -- you won't pay for work that don't suit your needs -- and one year of free repairs to any garment previously brought in.
Alterations Master's expertise goes beyond performing alterations. 'The tailors there know how a suit should fit, and don't rely on a novice suit buyer to explain what they want,' Madeline J. wrote.
42 Clinton Street
Lower East Side
A friendly and attentive staff paired with experienced craftmanship create perfection almost every time.
Yelp users say the price is fair for the meticulous work.
'I needed a bomber jacket re-lined. The Tailoring Room gave me a choice of fabrics, a two-week time frame, and a quote,' Johanna B. wrote. 'It was honestly double what I expected to spend, but I just picked up the jacket and cannot sing its praises more loudly.'
157 Rivington Street
Lower East Side
Mustafa and his team of skilled seamstresses save clothing that requires drastic alterations. No job is too complicated: he's hemmed, darted, and added internal corsets to wedding dresses, and slimmed down eight-year-old suits that were up to two sizes too large.
'Knowing what Mustafa can do, (I've) challenged him with knits, reversible down jackets, and even leather jackets,' G W. wrote. 'Great thing about him is that if the alteration did not fit as intended, he would take it back and redo it until it does.'
170 Rivington Street
Lower East Side
A dedicated passion and 'hipster sensibility' in design make Nelson Tailor Shop the go-to business when your new suit or tattered overcoat need a little TLC. Yelp users rave that Nelson takes pride in his work and cares about the product, not just the cash.
'It's amazing how one can emulate much more confidence when wearing well-fitting work clothes,' Chelsea M. wrote. 'Nelson's the man to get you there.'
