RANKED: The Best Tablets In The World

If you’re shopping for a new tablet, there are tons of options to choose from.

Whether your preference is iOS, Android, or Windows, today’s tablets come in all sizes and cater to specific interests.

Some tablets with large screens, for instance, can act as a temporary laptop replacement when paired with a keyboard, while others are small enough to toss in your purse.

There are also tablets out there that fall in between these two sizes so that they’re large enough to watch movies comfortably, but small enough to carry around.

Here’s a look at the best tablets you can buy today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.