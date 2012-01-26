The Best Tablets You Can Buy This Year

Photo: Sander Spolspoel via Flickr

Just because Apple still has the tablet market locked up with the iPad, doesn’t mean there are some decent competitors out there.Unlike what we saw in 2011, tablet makers are beefing up their offerings with better design, software, and speed.



At the Consumer Electronics Show this month, we got a good look at a bunch of excellent tablets arriving later this year. Those, along with some rumoured devices and great new tablets from late last year make our list for the best you can buy.

