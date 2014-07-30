25 Gorgeous Pools Everyone Should Swim In Once

The only thing that’s more relaxing than lounging poolside or soaking in the water on a sunny day is doing it at one of these incredible destinations.

From luxurious infinity pools with unbeatable views to natural pools teeming with marine life, these pools around the world deserve to be on everyone’s bucket list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.