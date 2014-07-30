25 Gorgeous Pools Everyone Should Swim In Once

The only thing that’s more relaxing than lounging poolside or soaking in the water on a sunny day is doing it at one of these incredible destinations.
From luxurious infinity pools with unbeatable views to natural pools teeming with marine life, these pools around the world deserve to be on everyone’s bucket list.
The Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore has a stunning infinity rooftop pool on the hotel's 57th floor, where guests can swim and admire the Singaporean skyline.
Berlin's Arena Badeschiff pool floats inside of the River Spree, where visitors can swim in clean water and enjoy views of the surrounding city. Food, drinks, music, and lounge chairs are also available from open to close.
Rio de Janeiro's Hotel Fasano has a rooftop pool deck overlooking Sugarloaf mountain and Ipanema beach. It's in the center of Rio's hottest area.
The pool at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas gets pretty packed, but if you're looking for a daytime party, it's the place to be.
Indonesia's Hanging Gardens in Ubud has one of the most famous pools in the world, with a dual-layered infinity pool set facing the surrounding jungle.
The Sixty LES in New York City has a chic outdoor pool with photos of Andy Warhol floating below swimmers.
The St. Regis Lhasa Resort's Gold Energy Pool in Tibet makes guests feel ultra luxurious with its gold-plated tiles lining the pool.
Laucala Island Resort in Fiji has an epic pool within a pool, with an above-ground glass lap pool embedded inside the larger, more natural-looking pool.
Maldives resort Huvafen Fushi is set up for gorgeous evening swims, with coloured lights twinkling beneath the surface.
At The Nam Hai in Vietnam, you'll hardly have to choose between the pool and the beach considering the extravagant pool leads right to the sand.
The Library in Thailand has one of the most unique pools around, with blood red tiles creating a cool effect that nicely contrasts the beach.
The Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti in Tanzania lets you swim while watching elephants at a nearby water hole.
It's hard to miss the pool at The Joule hotel in Dallas, Texas, which juts out eight feet from the building. Guests can swim past the edge of the building and enjoy great views of the Dallas skyline.
The Perivolas Hotel in Greece has the ultimate infinity pool, with blue water that seems to spill out right into the Mediterranean.
The King's Pond, at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, is a 1.8 million-gallon pool that's carved out of natural lava rock. Swim with manta rays and over 3,000 tropical fish in this fresh and ocean water pool.
The W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale has a glass staircase in the middle of the pool, so indoor guests and swimmers can both see in and out.
The Hayman Island resort in Australia has a massive pool complex with a freshwater pool within a larger saltwater pool.
The Oberoi Udaivilas in India has a gorgeous pool that guests can swim in directly from their private rooms.
The Berkeley Hotel in London is the perfect city escape, with rooftop digs right in Knightsbridge above stores like Harrods and Harvey Nichols.
The Molitor Hotel was actually renovated from Piscine Molitor, Paris's famous public pool complex. Now, the chic hotel is oriented around the historic pool.
