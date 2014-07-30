25 Gorgeous Pools Everyone Should Swim In Once

The only thing that’s more relaxing than lounging poolside or soaking in the water on a sunny day is doing it at one of these incredible destinations.

From luxurious infinity pools with unbeatable views to natural pools teeming with marine life, these pools around the world deserve to be on everyone’s bucket list.

The Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore has a stunning infinity rooftop pool on the hotel's 57th floor, where guests can swim and admire the Singaporean skyline.

Find out more about the Marina Bay Sands Hotel here >

Berlin's Arena Badeschiff pool floats inside of the River Spree, where visitors can swim in clean water and enjoy views of the surrounding city. Food, drinks, music, and lounge chairs are also available from open to close.

Find out more about Arena Badeschiff here >

Rio de Janeiro's Hotel Fasano has a rooftop pool deck overlooking Sugarloaf mountain and Ipanema beach. It's in the center of Rio's hottest area.

Find out more about Hotel Fasano here >

The pool at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas gets pretty packed, but if you're looking for a daytime party, it's the place to be.

Find out more about The Hard Rock here >

Indonesia's Hanging Gardens in Ubud has one of the most famous pools in the world, with a dual-layered infinity pool set facing the surrounding jungle.

Find out more about Hanging Gardens Ubud here >

The Sixty LES in New York City has a chic outdoor pool with photos of Andy Warhol floating below swimmers.

Find out more about Sixty LES here >

The St. Regis Lhasa Resort's Gold Energy Pool in Tibet makes guests feel ultra luxurious with its gold-plated tiles lining the pool.

Find out more about the St. Regis Lhasa resort here >

Laucala Island Resort in Fiji has an epic pool within a pool, with an above-ground glass lap pool embedded inside the larger, more natural-looking pool.

Find out more about the Laucala Island Resort here >

Amangiri resort in Utah built its unique pool around the Canyon landscape.

Find out more about Amangiri resort here >

Maldives resort Huvafen Fushi is set up for gorgeous evening swims, with coloured lights twinkling beneath the surface.

Find out more about Huvafen Fushi here >

At The Nam Hai in Vietnam, you'll hardly have to choose between the pool and the beach considering the extravagant pool leads right to the sand.

Find out more about The Nam Hai Vietnam resort here >

The Library in Thailand has one of the most unique pools around, with blood red tiles creating a cool effect that nicely contrasts the beach.

Find out more about The Library here >

The Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti in Tanzania lets you swim while watching elephants at a nearby water hole.

Find out more about the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti here >

It's hard to miss the pool at The Joule hotel in Dallas, Texas, which juts out eight feet from the building. Guests can swim past the edge of the building and enjoy great views of the Dallas skyline.

Find out more about the Joule hotel here >

The Perivolas Hotel in Greece has the ultimate infinity pool, with blue water that seems to spill out right into the Mediterranean.

Find out more about The Perivolas here >

The King's Pond, at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, is a 1.8 million-gallon pool that's carved out of natural lava rock. Swim with manta rays and over 3,000 tropical fish in this fresh and ocean water pool.

Find out more about The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai >

The W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale has a glass staircase in the middle of the pool, so indoor guests and swimmers can both see in and out.

Find out more about the W Fort Lauderdale here >

The Hayman Island resort in Australia has a massive pool complex with a freshwater pool within a larger saltwater pool.

Find out more about Hayman Island here >

The Oberoi Udaivilas in India has a gorgeous pool that guests can swim in directly from their private rooms.

Find out more about The Oberoi Udaivilas here >

The Berkeley Hotel in London is the perfect city escape, with rooftop digs right in Knightsbridge above stores like Harrods and Harvey Nichols.

Find out more about The Berkeley London here >

The Viceroy Miami's spacious rooftop pool has incredible views of downtown and the bay.

Find out more about Viceroy Miami here >

The Molitor Hotel was actually renovated from Piscine Molitor, Paris's famous public pool complex. Now, the chic hotel is oriented around the historic pool.

Find out more about Molitor here >

