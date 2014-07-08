The 10 Best Sushi Restaurants In New York City

With a Japanese restaurant on practically every street of New York City, it can be hard to navigate between the cheap all-you-can-eat spots and the overpriced yet still sub-par restaurants.
To help you out, we put together a list of the best sushi restaurants in New York City.
To create this, we combined five notable rankings from food experts and New York publications, including Zagat, the Village Voice, Eater, Time Out New York, and Gothamist. We gave each restaurant a numerical ranking based on how many lists it appeared on and how high it appeared on the ranked lists. We only included restaurants that made at least two lists.
Sea urchin, or 'uni,' is a delicacy and Soto Japanese does it best. Chef Sotohiro Kosugi proves that the spiky creatures are not just edible, but downright delicious. The two-starred Michelin spot is pricey, so make it worth your while and be adventurous with the wide range of fresh fish.
Located in the West Village, Ushiwakamaru stands out for its very fresh, raw fish selection that's carefully crafted by chef Hideo Kuribara. The restaurant itself is pretty simple and lets the food speak for itself.
Another Michelin star recipient, 15 East dishes out impressively fresh, seasonal sushi from a chef who really knows his stuff. Masato Shimizu left Jewel Bako to stand behind this restaurant's sushi bar, where he educates diners with charts and books about the fish they're eating. Dine a la carte or try the omakase.
Dining at Kurumazushi is a traditional experience that feels as though you're visiting Japan itself. Chef Uezu selects top-quality fish and slices it by hand. Kurumazushi made it onto four out of five of our reviewed lists, with Zagat handing it the No. 1 sushi spot.
Sushi of Gari is best known for its unexpected pairings that frequently impress diners with both taste and looks. The Gari chain has four different branches, but the Upper East Side destination offers some of the most original and exquisite pieces of sushi, like baby Japanese red snapper with cherry blossoms.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.