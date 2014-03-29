Consumer Reports Reveals The 10 Best Supermarkets In America

Americans spend a lot of time and money grocery shopping. The average shopper visits the store about 88 times a year, spending upwards of $US6,000.

Consumer Reports recently surveyed 27,208 readers to rank 55 supermarket chains around the U.S.

The top three stores — Wegmans, an East Coast chain, Trader Joe’s, a Southern California-based specialty food chain, and Publix, a Southern chain — all had high marks for service and cleanliness.

Wal-Mart had a bad reputation among customers, ranking dead last. Customers complained about slow checkout speeds and subpar food quality.

Here are the top 10 supermarkets, according to Consumer Reports:

1. Wegmans (83 stores in the mid-Atlantic region, in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Virginia)

Consumer Reports Reader score: 88. Best service, Best perishables, Good prices, Best cleanliness

2. Trader Joe’s (408 stores in 30 states)

Consumer Reports Reader score: 87. Best service, Good perishables, Best prices, Best cleanliness

3. Publix (1,080 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee)

Consumer Reports Reader score: 85. Best service, Best perishables, OK prices, Best cleanliness

4. Costco (648 stores worldwide)

Consumer Reports Reader score: 84. OK service, Best perishables, Best prices, Good cleanliness

5. Sprouts Farmers Market (150 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Utah, Kansas and Georgia)

Consumer reports Reader score: 84. Good Service, Best perishables, Good prices, Good cleanliness

6. Market Basket (71 supermarkets in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine)

Consumer Reports Reader score: 83. Good service, Good perishables, Best prices, Good cleanliness

7. Raley’s (85 stores in California and Nevada)

Consumer Reports Reader score: 83. Good service, Best perishables, Bad prices, Best cleanliness

8. Fairway Stores (14 stores in the tri-state area)

Consumer Reports Reader score: 83. Best service, Good perishables, Best prices, Good cleanliness

9. Stater Bros. (167 stores in California)

Consumer Reports Reader score: 82. Good service, Good perishables, Best prices, Good cleanliness

10. WinCo Foods (93 stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Texas)

Consumer Reports Reader score: 81. OK service, OK perishables, Best prices, OK cleanliness

And the bottom five on Consumer Reports’ ranking:

51: Pick ‘n Save: Reader score: 72

52. Acme: Reader score: 70

53. Pathmark: Reader score: 70

54. Shaw’s: Reader score: 69

55. Wal-Mart Supercenter: Reader score: 67

See the ful report at Consumer Reports.

