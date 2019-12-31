The 11 best superhero movies of the decade, according to critics

Marvel ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes recently released its list of the 50 best superhero movies of the decade.

The list is based on Rotten Tomatoes’ adjusted scoring, which it says “accounts for the variation in the number of reviews per movie.”

The top of the list includes “Avengers: Endgame,” “Wonder Woman,” and “Logan.”

As the 2010s come to a close, there was a clear genre that dominated the decade at movie theatres.

Superhero and comic-book movies set box-office records and reshaped Hollywood, from the crossover event “The Avengers” to the R-rated blockbuster “Joker.”

Among the top superhero movies, according to critics, are the highest-grossing movie ever “Avengers: Endgame”; the animated Oscar winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; and “Logan,” the R-rated “X-Men” swan song for actor Hugh Jackman, who played the character Wolverine for nearly two decades.

Below are Rotten Tomatoes’ top 11 superhero movies of the decade:

11. “Captain American: Civil War” (2016)

Marvel

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 89%

Adjusted score: 107.051%

Worldwide box office: $US1.15 billion

What critics said: “In prior films, Steve Rogers was never given a clear ideological enemy. Here, as if to finally course-correct this omission, the series uses his divestment from ideology as a dramatic question: who does Captain America truly fight for?” – Slashfilm

10. “Shazam!” (2019)

Warner Bros.

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 83%

Adjusted score: 108.188%

Worldwide box office: $US364.5 million

What critics said: “What ‘Shazam!’ lacks most obviously is gravitas. And grimness. Also bleakness, darkness and relentless self-seriousness. In other words, it’s terrific fun.” – Wall Street Journal

9. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

Sony Pictures

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 87%

Adjusted score: 108.548%

Worldwide box office: $US880 million

What critics said: “An utter gas, a fast and very funny superflick that inserts Spidey into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe without ever losing sight of what makes him unique and beloved.” – The Atlantic

8. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)

Sony

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 95%

Adjusted score: 111.032%

Worldwide box office: $US1.13 billion

What critics said: “There’s no endgame in sight for Spider-Man. As played by Brit wunderkind Tom Holland in a whoosh of boyish enthusiasm and lovesick angst, Spidey is flying higher than ever in a thrill ride that’s bursting with laughs and real-deal surprises.” – Rolling Stone

7. “Incredibles 2” (2018)

Disney

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 84%

Adjusted score: 110.211%

Worldwide box office: $US1.24 billion

What critics said: “Do you remember when superhero movies were light-hearted popcorn fare instead of overwrought epics? ‘The Incredibles 2,’ which is absolutely delightful, recalls that time.” – Salon

6. “Logan” (2017)

Fox

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 90%

Adjusted score: 110.283%

Worldwide box office: $US619 million

What critics said: “Logan is a family drama, an action thriller and an epic superhero story. If this is indeed [Hugh] Jackman’s last Wolverine film, he’s going out in heartfelt, high-class style.” – Associated Press

5. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

Disney/Marvel Studios

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 87%

Adjusted score: 110.559%

Worldwide box office: $US854 million

What critics said: “This viewer was wowed in fits and starts, but mostly filled with a new, ungrudging respect for [Chris] Hemsworth.” – Los Angeles Times

4. “Wonder Woman” (2017)

Warner Bros.

Critic score: 93%

Audience score: 88%

Adjusted score: 112.212%

Worldwide box office: $US821.8 million

What critics said: “‘Wonder Woman’ is a superhero movie, and it fulfils the heroic and mythic demands of that genre, but it’s also an entry in the genre of wisdom literature that shares hard-won insights and long-pondered paradoxes of the past with a sincere intimacy.” – The New Yorker

3. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)

Sony Pictures

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 93%

Adjusted score: 113.494%

Worldwide box office: $US375.5 million

What critics said: “The film’s wild and contradictory aesthetic – elements of which clash against each other like some kind of dissonant cartoon jazz – dazzlingly explodes the outmoded idea that superhero movies have to look a certain way.” – Indiewire

2. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

Marvel Studios

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 90%

Adjusted score: 117.72%

Worldwide box office: $US2.8 billion

What critics said: “The MCU will go on and on, but this chapter – and the American pragmatism vs. American ideals bromance that drove it – have well and truly come to their ‘Excelsior! Nuff said!’ moment.” – San Diego Reader

1. “Black Panther” (2018)

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 79%

Adjusted score: 119.105%

Worldwide box office: $US1.35 billion

What critics said: “With uncanny timing, Marvel takes its superheroes into a domain they have never inhabited before and is all the better for it in Black Panther.” – Hollywood Reporter

