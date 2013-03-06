A New Generation Of Supercars Was Born At The Geneva Motor Show

Photo: Lamborghini
The Geneva Motor Show opened to the press on Tuesday, and while there are clear signs of the disastrous state of the European auto market, there’s plenty of glitz and glamour on display as well.That’s because European luxury car sales have not suffered the same plunge as more reasonably priced vehicles, and high-end automakers are reaching out to new groups of wealthy buyers in Russia, China, and the Middle East.
Among the dozens of car debuts, new offerings from the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin stood out.
These eight brand new cars represent the essence of the supercar market: They are incredibly powerful, incredibly luxurious, and incredibly expensive. And they’re all beautiful.
The interior is made to look like a true sports car, with leather seats, of course. Price tag: $130,400.
Ferrari's new flagship supercar is certainly beautiful, but we have our doubts about the name: LaFerrari.
The hybrid has a 6.3-liter V12 engine and two electric motors, which together produce 950 horsepower.
That's good for a 0 to 60 mph time of under 3.0 seconds, and a top speed above 217 mph. Pricing has not yet been announced.
And it's the most expensive of the new cars at Geneva, with an eye-popping $3.9 million price tag. Oh, and only three will be produced.
Two years ago, Alfa Romeo brought the 4C concept car to Geneva. This year, it's bringing the production version.
The stunning 4C has a jet fighter-style cockpit, and 240 horsepower under the hood of its 2,100 pound body. Pricing hasn't come out yet, but it should be around $45,000.
Its 0 to 60 mph time is not as impressive as the most powerful cars on this list, but 4.5 seconds is still pretty good.
It's no lumbering ride: With a 4.4 second 0 to 60 second time, the sleek coupe is the fastest and most powerful Rolls ever.
Along with a sumptuous interior, there's the Starlight Headliner: an option that puts 1,340 fibre optic lamps into the roof lining, so you feel like you're constantly driving under a starry sky. The Wraith starts at $319,358 for European buyers.
For those who don't get to sit behind the wheel, the back seat is the place to be: There's a nine-liter bottle cooler in the central rear armrest, and two 10-inch LCD screens are fixed to the backs of the front seats, among many other luxury features.
It can hit 200 mph and go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. That's incredibly fast, especially for a Bentley. Price tag: $206,000.
Keeping on the theme of 'most powerful ever' is the Rapide S. Aston Martin put a 6-liter V12 engine under the hood.
That makes it 17 per cent more powerful than the outgoing Rapide, and the most powerful Aston to date.
