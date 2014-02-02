The 11 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows Of All Time

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Bruno Mars will join the Red Hot Chilli Peppers for the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show.

The Super Bowl isn’t just about football.

There are the hilarious commercials (paging Jerry Seinfeld), the Puppy Bowl, and of course, the mind-blowing, music-filled halftime shows.

“Locked Out of Heaven” singer Bruno Mars, and iconic rock group Red Hot Chilli Peppers, are on tap to entertain us between the game’s first and second half. It’s an odd combination of musicians, but we’re excited nonetheless.

To get ready for the big show, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows of all time.

1. Super Bowl XLVII, 2013 — Beyoncé reunites with Destiny’s Child

During last year’s halftime show, the Queen B took her power vocals and hot dance moves to the main stage with hits like “Run the World (Girls)” and “Love on Top.” To put the cherry on top, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined her for a short but incredibly sweet Destiny’s Child reunion.

2. Super Bowl XLV, 2011 — The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

A performance noteworthy not necessarily for its out-of-this-world vocal performances, but instead, for its choreography. Hundreds of dancers in glow-in-the-dark costumes filled the field. Fergie’s rendition of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” was pretty good, but there’s nothing quite like watching Slash on his guitar.

3. Super Bowl XLIII, 2007 — Prince

The eclectic funk and R&B musician performed a mix of original songs (“Purple Rain”) and covers (“All Along The Watchtower”), tearing it up with guitar solos, and making the show slightly risqué by showcasing a suggestive silhouette.

4. Super Bowl XL, 2006 — The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones once again proved their title as one of the greatest rock bands of all time with their 2006 halftime show at Ford Field in Detroit. Mick Jagger was 62 at the time, but sounded just like he did the band’s heyday. Kicking around the stage, the Stones rocked out to “Start Me Up,” “Rough Justice,” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

5. Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005 — Paul McCartney

After a dramatic wardrobe incident a year earlier, organisers called on Paul McCartney to get things back to normal. The Beatles star got the crowd going with “Drive My Car,” “Get Back,” “Hey Jude,” and the heart pounding James Bond theme song “Live and Let Die.”

6. Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004 — Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Nelly, P. Diddy, Kid Rock

Things started off innocently enough, with Janet Jackson singing her hit “All For You,” followed by songs from P. Diddy, Nelly, and Kid Rock. But when pop star Justin Timberlake joined Janet to sing “Rock Your Body,” viewers got a little more than they bargained for — a wardrobe malfunction that will live in infamy.

7. Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003 — Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

Girl Power was the name of the game in 2003. First Shania Twain rocked out to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” in a bedazzled getup, then Gwen Stefani did some pushups on a platform as a segue into “Just a Girl” with No Doubt. And then? She teamed up with Sting for a pretty epic rendition of “Message in a Bottle.”

8. Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002 — U2

As the first Super Bowl halftime show post-9/11, the 2002 show had a different feel to it. which Irish rock band U2 responded with a sentimental, respectful, and absolutely powerful performance. Bono started it off with “Beautiful Day” and “MLK,” and finished the set with “Where The Streets Have No Name.” During U2’s final song, the names of 9/11 victims scrolled on a screen behind the stage. And when Bono opened up his jacket to show an American flag lining, the crowd lost it.

9. Super Bowl XXXV, 2001 — Aerosmith, ‘N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

We’re willing to say that 2001 had the most interesting, and perhaps best line-ups of all time, with Aerosmith, ‘N Sync, Nelly, Mary J. Blige, and Britney Spears all taking the stage. ‘N Sync and Britney Spears were at the top of their game at the time, and Steven Tyler’s vocal chords are made for arenas. With a set list that included ‘N Sync’s “Bye, Bye, Bye” and Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” the gang put on quite a show. Britney Spears and Nelly joined in at the end for a “Walk This Way” finale that tore the roof down.

10. Super Bowl XXX, 1996 — Diana Ross

Motown Queen Diana Ross headlined the 1996 Super Bowl halftime show, performing a medley of eight songs, including hits “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love.” With dancers, balloons, raised platforms, and five outfit changes, Ross put on quite a show. She ended it in the same fashion with the best exit of all time — flying off in a helicopter.

11. Super Bowl XXVII, 1993 — Michael Jackson

Before Jackson’s 1993 performance, Super Bowl halftimes were pretty much just marching bands. The King of Pop didn’t waste any time mixing things up. He shot up onto stage, froze in place for almost two minutes, and then jumped into “Jam” followed by “Billie Jean.” Add in the moonwalk and infamous hat flip, and Jackson single handedly changed the Super Bowl halftime show game.

