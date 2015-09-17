Gamers are creating amazing new levels in the latest 'Super Mario' game

The new “Super Mario” game is, by all accounts, excellent.

Review aggregation website Metacritic lists “Super Mario Maker” at an average score of 88. “Super Mario Maker lets you make your own Super Mario Bros. levels and if that isn’t enough for you then you’re probably beyond help anyway,” writes Giant Bomb’s Jeff Gerstmann. As Gerstmann says, “Super Mario Maker” is a game based around creating new levels in the world of “Super Mario” — from the original “Super Mario Bros.” on NES to the “New Super Mario Bros.” aesthetic. After creating new levels, you’re able to share them with the whole world through the magic of the internet.

The game has only been out since September 11, but the internet is already jam-packed with great “Super Mario Maker” levels. Here’s a smattering of our favourites thus far!

