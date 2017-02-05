The 15 most popular Super Bowl snack recipes

Gimme Delicious / Pinterest For a healthier version of tater tots, try these broccoli tots.

The Super Bowl is this weekend, which means it’s a good time to start thinking about easy, crowd-pleasing snacks to make.

We asked Pinterest to help us find some of the most popular recipes out there.

From baked zucchini chips to Triscuit pizza, below are the site’s 15 most pinned snacks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.