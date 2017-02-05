The 15 most popular Super Bowl snack recipes

Sarah Schmalbruch
Healthy Baked Broccoli TotsGimme Delicious / PinterestFor a healthier version of tater tots, try these broccoli tots.

The Super Bowl is this weekend, which means it’s a good time to start thinking about easy, crowd-pleasing snacks to make.

We asked Pinterest to help us find some of the most popular recipes out there.

From baked zucchini chips to Triscuit pizza, below are the site’s 15 most pinned snacks.

15. Baked mozzarella sticks

Mom on Timeout / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

14. Chicken fajita queso dip

Inside BruCrew Life / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

13. Triscuit pizza

Yellow Bliss Road / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

12. Baked zucchini chips

Wishful Chef / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

11. Pizza roll ups

Damn Delicious / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

10. Chocolate chip cookie dough footballs

Life Love and Sugar / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

9. Apple dippers bars

Lauren's Latest / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

8. Oven baked garlic Parmesan wings

creativemeinspiredyou.com / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

7. Fried macaroni and cheese bites

Thrifty Jinxy / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

6. Slow cooker buffalo chicken dip

Gimme Some Oven / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

5. Jalapeño popper cheesy garlic bread

Crunchy Creamy Sweet / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

4. Healthy baked broccoli tots

Gimme Delicious / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

3. Slow cooker Chex Mix

Gimme Some Oven / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

2. Inside out s'mores bars

tablespoon.com / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

1. Saucy Asian meatballs

Gimme Some Oven / Pinterest

View the recipe here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.