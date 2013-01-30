Beer Expert Picks His favourite Brews For Your 2013 Super Bowl Party

Photo: Bernt Rostad/Flickr

For some people, the Super Bowl is as much about eating and drinking as it is about cheering for your favourite team.We asked Greg Engert, a beer expert and beer director for the Alexandria, Va.-based neighbourhood Restaurant Group, to suggest some local craft beers in honour of each team, along with appropriate food pairings.



For Baltimore Ravens fans, Engert suggested serving Flying Dog Brewery’s Underdog Atlantic Lager, a pale lager brewed in Frederick, Md.

The UnderDog pairs well with lighter dishes, and salty, spicy, and fried foods, Engert said. He suggested serving it alongside bar foods like wings, fries, and pizza, or roast chicken and pork.

Another option for Ravens fans is the Stateside Saison from Stillwater Artisanal in Westminster, Md., a versatile concoction that pairs with everything from mixed green salads to Thai and Vietnamese cuisine to charcuterie and tangy cheeses.

For San Francisco 49er diehards, Engert proposed Lagunitas Sucks, an imperial IPA from Petaluma, Calif.-based Lagunitas Brewing Co. The company originally released the brew as a temporary replacement for one of its popular brews, but liked it so much that it recently reissued it.

The hoppy IPA can be difficult to pair, but can work with rich proteins and salty fare like steak, duck, and burgers, as well as hard cheeses, Engert said.

As an alternative for 49er fans, Engert suggested Marooned on Hog Island, an “oyster stout” brewed with Hog Island Sweetwater oyster shells.

The brew, made by San Francisco’s 21st Amendment Brewery, can also be difficult to pair, Engert said. But he said it would also work with rich proteins as well as salty seafoods, like East Coast oysters and clams, as well as hard cheeses.

No matter who your guests are cheering for, these brews are sure to please.

