The 5 best Super Bowl ads of 2015

During the Super Bowl, companies fight to be noticed during the most-watched American broadcast.

Here are the best ads.

Some were touching, while others were hilarious.

5. Loctite’s dancing people in fanny packs put the brand on the map.

The glue company was relatively obscure — until now. Thanks to the unforgettable ad, a lot of people are now talking about the brand.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

4. Snickers hilariously spoofed The Brady Bunch.

The ad is a Brady Bunch spoof with action star Danny Trejo as Marcia and Boardwalk Empire actor Steve Buscemi as Jan. It got a lot of laughs on social media.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

3. BMW’s ad used history in a compelling way.

BMW’s Super Bowl spot harks back to a now-infamous 1994 clip with Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel. “What is ‘internet’ anyway,” Gumbel said, “Do you write to it like mail?”

The “Newfangled Idea” ad then fast-forwards to 2015 when the presenters struggle to grasp the concept of BMW’s electric i3 vehicle.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

2. Chevy’s Colorado ad actually convinced us our TVs went out.

The ad panned out on University of Phoenix stadium, before convincingly cutting out. This ad definitely got our attention.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

1. Budweiser’s “Lost Puppy” ad pulled heartstrings.

For its ad, Budweiser brought back its puppy and Clydesdale horses. The puppy finds himself lost before being heroically saved by Clydesdale horses. This ad really resonated with people and was by far the most popular.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.