15 US TV shows you should watch this winter

While summer used to be the time of year that most TV shows took a break, this summer is more crowded than ever.
There are new offerings from streaming services and networks alike.
In order to help narrow it down, here is a guide for the must-watch shows of summer 2015.
Premiere date: Thursday, May 14 at 9:00 p.m.
What it's about: A secret service agent (Matt Dillon) travels to a small town to solve a mystery. What he finds out, however, is that he may never leave it alive.
Why you should watch: 'Wayward Pines' is directed by M. Night Shyamalan.
A series of high profile box-office bombs have turned him into a convenient punching bag. Perhaps this foray into television will finally be the project that restores him to 'Sixth Sense' glory. Since the show debuted, reviews have been positive.
Premiere date: May 28 at 9:00 p.m.
What it's about: Police officer Sam Hodiak (David Duchovny) goes deep undercover to track Charles Manson and his family.
Why you should watch: With 'The Jinx,' 'Serial,' and 'Thought Crimes,' America's recent fasciation with true crime is far from over. Now, the infamous (yet endlessly fascinating) legend of the Manson family gets its own hour. Just like 'Hannibal,' 'Aquarius' looks as far from a network show as possible, which might be why we are so excited for NBC's latest drama.
Premiere date: Sunday, May 31 at 10:00 p.m.
What it's about: This drama set in the early 1980s traces the beginnings of the home computer.
Why you should watch: The show received mostly positive reviews in its first season. But with some tense-looking commercials and some cool posters, it looks like AMC is now putting a lot of energy behind this show. Perhaps they are looking for a new period piece to fill the huge, nearly impossible to fill gap left by 'Mad Men' in the network's schedule.
Premiere date: Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 p.m.
What it's about: One of the best series you may not be watching is based on the series by Thomas Harris about cannibal Hannibal Lecter.
Why you should watch: Creator Bryan Fuller makes what should be a gruesome show into a delectable visual masterpiece with some of the best-looking food on TV. The performances by both Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Grant are enough reason to tune in.
Premiere date: Friday, June 5
What it's about: A sci-fi story in which eight strangers from around the world suddenly find themselves mentally and emotionally connected.
Why you should watch: 'Sense8' was created by The Wachowskis, who have coasted on a lot of goodwill, given they changed movies forever with 'The Matrix.'
However, they have endured a few high profile failures recently, including 'Speed Racer' and 'Jupiter Ascending.' Yet, the underreated 'Cloud Atlas' shows they can still brilliantly put together a lot of huge ideas. Maybe television is the perfect medium for their ambition.
Premiere date: Friday, June 12
What it's about: Season three of the hugely successful Netflix series continues to follow the lives of the women who populate Litchfield Penitentiary.
Why you should watch: Season two ended with the kind of great cliffhanger showrunner Jenji Kohan ('Weeds') has become known for.
The previous season also drifted away from its lead, Piper (Taylor Schilling), to focus on the other women in prison. This experiment had fantastic results, and hopefully it will lead to an even better third season.
Premiere date: Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 p.m.
What it's about: In the 1980s, a man from East Germany is sent over the Berlin Wall to spy on the West.
Why you should watch: 'Deutschland 83' is the first ever German-language to air in the United States. Its first trailer looks promising, and its tale of Communist spies will make it a great companion to FX's 'The Americans.'
Premiere date: Sunday, June 21 at 9:00 p.m.
What it's about: A war veteran (Taylor Kitsch) stumbles upon a crime scene, and detectives Ani Bezzerides (Rachel McAdams) and Ray Velcoro (Colin Farrell) come to investigate.
Why you should watch: While it's unfortunate Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) won't be back to reprise their already iconic roles from season one, creator Nic Pizzolatto is still around to deliver another engrossing murder mystery.
Premiere date: Sunday, June 21 at 10:30 p.m.
What it's about: The show centres around a group of retired athletes led by Spencer Strassmore (Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson).
Why you should watch: 'Ballers' looks like an attempt by HBO to create a new 'Entourage,' which is either a good or bad thing, depending on your feelings on that show. Hopefully, 'Ballers' will give The Rock some good comedic material to work with. Given how good his appearence on 'Saturday Night Live' was this past season, we're looking forward to it.
Premiere date: Wednesday, July 8 at 10:30 p.m.
What it's about: Comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele embark on the fifth season of their sketch show.
Why you should watch: 'Key & Peele' is one of Comedy Central's great sketch shows of recent years (the others being 'Kroll Show' and 'Inside Amy Schumer') that have reminded the world sketches aren't just something done by 'SNL.' Last season, they changed up the format with a season-long spoof of 'True Detective' that paid off. Now, they're receiving more publicity than ever before thanks to a routine alongside President Obama at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Premiere date: Sunday, July 12 at 10:00 p.m.
What it's about: The Showtime series follows the personal and working relationship of sex researchers Dr. William Masters and Virginia Johnson.
Why you should watch: Though much of the show is fictionalized, leads Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan of the Emmy-nominated drama will leave you seduced.
Premiere date: Friday, July 17
What it's about: The campers and counselors of Camp Firewood return five years later during the summer of 1981.
Why you should watch: The original 'Wet Hot American Summer' movie was overlooked when it was first released in 2001. Now, it has become a quotable cult classic. This new series will reunite nearly the entire original cast including Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Amy Poehler, and Bradley Cooper. With everybody from the original on board, expectations are high.
Premiere date: TBD
What it's about: Toxic lovers Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) continue their tumultuous relationship and give moving in together a shot.
Why you should watch: 'You're the Worst' got off to a slow start and gradually built up to be one of the best new comedies on television. You'll probably get a lot of unexpected enjoyment watching 'You're the Worst' twist around the overused 'will they/won't they' sitcom trope by applying it to two often despicable, but strangely likable, people. Here's to another season of this completely unpredictable 'romantic' comedy.
Premiere date: TBD
What it's about: This Amy Poehler-produced comedy centres around two best friends (Julie Klausner, Billy Eichner) living in New York City.
Why you should watch: This is one of Hulu's highest-profile original series, and for good reason. Slapping Poehler's name on most things is enough to get noticed. As an added bonus, 'Difficult People' was created by 'Billy on the Street' writer and 'How Was Your Week?' host Julie Klausner.
Klausner stars in the show alongside Billy Eichner of 'Billy on the Street' fame. With names like this attached, 'Difficult People' could eventually become the stuff of comedy legend.
Premiere date: TBD
What it's about: The AMC companion series to 'The Walking Dead' will focus on the zombie apocalypse before it began on the West coast.
Why you should watch: One of the biggest mysteries of AMC's 'The Walking Dead' has been how the zombie outbreak began. While creator Robert Kirkman says we won't get answers right away, fans of the original will get insight into how individuals dealt with the dead on another coast. Kim Dickens and Cliff Curtis will star.
