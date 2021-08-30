Every song of the summer from the past 46 years

2020: “Rockstar” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

While you may be rocking out to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s “Rain on Me” on the radio, DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks.

Originally released in April, the song became an instant No. 1 after DaBaby released a Black Lives Matter remix to the song on June 12 that addressed police brutality and the George Floyd protests across the nation.

Other honorable mentions go to Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.” “Cardigan” became Swift’s second No. 1 debut after “Shake It Off.” Though “Watermelon Sugar” was released in 2019, it returned to the Billboard charts after the music video’s release in May and reached No. 1 in August.

You can watch the music video for “Rockstar” here.