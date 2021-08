Every song of the summer from the past 46 years

2019: “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

The undisputed song of summer 2019 was Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which sat atop the Hot 100 Billboard chart for 19 weeks , beating the record set by Mariah Carey’s 1996 hit “One Sweet Day.”

The song’s celebrity-filled music video features cameos from Chris Rock, Vince Staples, Haha Davis, and more.

