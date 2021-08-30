Search

Every song of the summer from the past 46 years

Callie Ahlgrim,Kirsten Acuna
  Every year, everyone wonders which song will be crowned the "song of the summer."
  Insider uses Billboard charts and streaming stats to determine the season's defining hit.
  Our list includes every year since 1975.
1975: “One of These Nights” – The Eagles
Eagles band
‘One of These Nights’ was released on June 10, 1975. Rick Diamond/Getty Images
1976: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Elton John and Kiki Dee
Elton john and kiki dee
‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ was released on June 21, 1976. YouTube/EltonJohnVEVO
1977: “I Just Want to Be Your Everything” – Andy Gibb
Andy Gibb
‘I Just Want to Be Your Everything’ was released in April 1977. Ron Frehm/AP Photo
1978: “Shadow Dancing” – Andy Gibb
Andy gibb
‘Shadow Dancing’ was released in April 1978. AP
1979: “Bad Girls” – Donna Summer
Donna summer
‘Bad Girls’ was released as a single on June 23, 1979. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
1980: “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” – Billy Joel
Billy joel
‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’ was released on May 12, 1980. YouTube/billyjoelVEVO
1981: “Jessie’s Girl” – Rick Springfield
Rick springfield
‘Jessie’s Girl’ was released in February 1981. YouTube/RickSpringfieldVEVO
1982: “Eye of the Tiger” – Survivor
Eye of the tiger survivor
‘Eye of the Tiger’ was released on May 31, 1982. YouTube/SurvivorVEVO
1983: “Every Breath You Take” – The Police
The police every breath you take video
‘Every Breath You Take’ was released on May 20, 1983. YouTube/ThePoliceVEVO
1984: “When Doves Cry” – Prince
When doves cry prince
‘When Doves Cry’ was released on May 16, 1984. YouTube/Prince
1985: “Shout” – Tears For Fears
Shout tears for fears
‘Shout’ was released as a single on November 19, 1984. Mercury
1986: “Papa Don’t Preach” – Madonna
Papa don't preach madonna
‘Papa Don’t Preach’ was released on June 11, 1986. YouTube/Warner Bros. Records
1987: “Alone” – Heart
Alone heart video
‘Alone’ was released in May 1987. YouTube/HeartVEVO
1988: “Roll With It” – Steve Winwood
Steve winwood 1994
‘Roll With It’ was released as a single on August 11, 1988. Pizzello/AP Photo
1989: “Right Here Waiting” – Richard Marx
Richard marx
‘Right Here Waiting’ was released on June 29, 1989. YouTube/RichardMarxVEVO
1990: “Vision of Love” – Mariah Carey
Mariah carey
‘Vision of Love’ was released on May 15, 1990. YouTube/MariahCareyVEVO
1991: “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” – Bryan Adams
Bryan adams 1996
‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ was released on June 18, 1991. YouTube/BryanAdamsVEVO
1992: “Baby Got Back” – Sir Mix-A-Lot
Sir Mix-A-Lot Baby Got Back
“Baby Got Back” was released on May 7, 1992. SirMixALotVEVO/YouTube
1993: “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love with You” – UB40
Ub40
‘(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love with You’ was released on May 10, 1993. Keystone, Fabrice Coffrini/AP Photo
1994: “I Swear” – All-4-One
All 4 one
‘I Swear’ was released as a single on April 28, 1994. YouTube/All-4-One (Official channel)
1995: “Waterfalls” – TLC
Tlc waterfalls
‘Waterfalls’ was released as a single on May 29, 1995. YouTube/TLCVEVO
1996: “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” – Los Del Rio
Los del rio macarena
‘Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)’ was released in 1995 and reached No. 1 in August 1996. Lionel Cironneau/AP Photo
1997: “I’ll Be Missing You” – Puff Daddy and Faith Evans feat. 112
I'll be missing you puff daddy
‘I’ll Be Missing You’ was released on May 23, 1997. Bad Boy Entertainment/YouTube
1998: “The Boy is Mine” – Brandy and Monica
The boy is mine
‘The Boy is Mine’ was released on May 19, 1998. Brandy & Monica/YouTube
1999: “Genie in a Bottle” – Christina Aguilera
Christina aguilera
‘Genie in a Bottle’ was released on May 11, 1999. YouTube/CAguileraVEVO
2000: “Bent” – Matchbox Twenty
Matchbox twenty
‘Bent’ was released as a single on July 4, 2000. YouTube/Matchbox Twenty
2001: “U Remind Me” – Usher
Usher 2000
‘U Remind Me’ was released on May 22, 2001. YouTube/UsherVEVO
2002: “Hot In Herre” – Nelly
Nelly
‘Hot In Herre’ was released on May 7, 2002. YouTube/NellyVEVO
2003: “Crazy in Love” – Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z
Crazy in love beyonce
‘Crazy in Love’ was released on May 14, 2003. Beyoncé/YouTube
2004: “Confessions Part II” – Usher
Usher confessions part ii
‘Confessions Part II’ was released as a single on June 1, 2004. YouTube/UsherVEVO
2005: “We Belong Together” – Mariah Carey
Mariah carey
‘We Belong Together’ was released on March 29, 2005. YouTube/MariahCareyVEVO
2006: “Promiscuous” – Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland
Nelly furtado
‘Promiscuous’ was released on April 25, 2006. YouTube/NellyFurtadoVEVO
2007: “Umbrella” – Rihanna feat. Jay-Z
Rihanna
‘Umbrella’ was released on March 29, 2007. YouTube/RihannaVEVO
2008: “I Kissed a Girl” – Katy Perry
Katy perry kissed a girl
‘I Kissed a Girl’ was released on April 28, 2008. YouTube/KatyPerryVEVO
2009: “I Gotta Feeling” – The Black Eyed Peas
Black eyed peas
‘I Gotta Feeling’ was released on May 21, 2009. YouTube/BlackEyedPeasVEVO
2010: “California Gurls” – Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg
Katy perry
‘California Gurls’ was released on May 7, 2010. YouTube/KatyPerryVEVO
2011: “Party Rock Anthem” – LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock
LMFAO
‘Party Rock Anthem’ was released on March 8, 2011. YouTube/LMFAOVEVO
2012: “Call Me Maybe” – Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly rae jepsen
‘Call Me Maybe’ was released in 2011 and reached No. 1 in June 2012. YouTube/CarlyRaeJepsenVEVO
2013: “Blurred Lines” – Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell
Blurred lines
‘Blurred Lines’ was released on March 26, 2013. YouTube/RobinThickeVEVO
2014: “Fancy” – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX
Fancy iggy azalea charli xcx
‘Fancy’ was released on February 17, 2014. Iggy Azalea/YouTube
2015: “Cheerleader” – OMI
Omi
‘Cheerleader’ was released in 2012 and the remix reached No. 1 in July 2015. YouTube/UltraMusic
2016: “One Dance” – Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla
Drake one dance snl
‘One Dance’ was released on April 5, 2016. Dana Edelson/NBC
2017: “Despacito (Remix)” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
Luis fonsi despacito
‘Despacito (Remix)’ was released on April 17, 2017. LuisFonsiOfficial/YouTube
2018: “In My Feelings” – Drake
Drake in my feelings
‘In My Feelings’ was released on July 10, 2018. Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records/YouTube
The song was on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks and inspired a viral Internet challenge.

You can watch the music video here.

2019: “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Old town road billy ray cyrus lil nas x
The ‘Old Town Road’ remix was released on April 5, 2019. Columbia Records
The undisputed song of summer 2019 was Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which sat atop the Hot 100 Billboard chart for 19 weeks, beating the record set by Mariah Carey’s 1996 hit “One Sweet Day.”

The song’s celebrity-filled music video features cameos from Chris Rock, Vince Staples, Haha Davis, and more. 

You can watch the music video here.

2020: “Rockstar” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Rockstar dababy
‘Rockstar’ was released on April 17, 2020. DaBaby/YouTube
While you may be rocking out to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s “Rain on Me” on the radio, DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks.

Originally released in April, the song became an instant No. 1 after DaBaby released a Black Lives Matter remix to the song on June 12 that addressed police brutality and the George Floyd protests across the nation.

Other honorable mentions go to Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.” “Cardigan” became Swift’s second No. 1 debut after “Shake It Off.” Though “Watermelon Sugar” was released in 2019, it returned to the Billboard charts after the music video’s release in May and reached No. 1 in August.

You can watch the music video for "Rockstar" here.

2021: “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u
‘Good 4 U’ was released on May 14, 2021. Olivia Rodrigo/YouTube
This year’s summer contenders include “Butter” by BTS and “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, but Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” has indisputably dominated radio and streaming services for months.

The punk-pop hit was named the most-streamed song of the summer on Spotify and reigned at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart for seven weeks. Additionally, throughout the summer, Rodrigo’s album “Sour” regularly returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, spending five nonconsecutive weeks on top since its May release.

You can watch the music video here and read Insider's breakdown of all the references here.