Every song of the summer from the past 46 years

1975: “One of These Nights” – The Eagles
‘One of These Nights’ was released on June 10, 1975. Rick Diamond/Getty Images
1976: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Elton John and Kiki Dee
‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ was released on June 21, 1976. YouTube/EltonJohnVEVO
1977: “I Just Want to Be Your Everything” – Andy Gibb
‘I Just Want to Be Your Everything’ was released in April 1977. Ron Frehm/AP Photo
1978: “Shadow Dancing” – Andy Gibb
‘Shadow Dancing’ was released in April 1978. AP
1979: “Bad Girls” – Donna Summer
‘Bad Girls’ was released as a single on June 23, 1979. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
1980: “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” – Billy Joel
‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’ was released on May 12, 1980. YouTube/billyjoelVEVO
1981: “Jessie’s Girl” – Rick Springfield
‘Jessie’s Girl’ was released in February 1981. YouTube/RickSpringfieldVEVO
1982: “Eye of the Tiger” – Survivor
‘Eye of the Tiger’ was released on May 31, 1982. YouTube/SurvivorVEVO
1983: “Every Breath You Take” – The Police
‘Every Breath You Take’ was released on May 20, 1983. YouTube/ThePoliceVEVO
1984: “When Doves Cry” – Prince
‘When Doves Cry’ was released on May 16, 1984. YouTube/Prince
1985: “Shout” – Tears For Fears
‘Shout’ was released as a single on November 19, 1984. Mercury
1986: “Papa Don’t Preach” – Madonna
‘Papa Don’t Preach’ was released on June 11, 1986. YouTube/Warner Bros. Records
1987: “Alone” – Heart
‘Alone’ was released in May 1987. YouTube/HeartVEVO
1988: “Roll With It” – Steve Winwood
‘Roll With It’ was released as a single on August 11, 1988. Pizzello/AP Photo
1989: “Right Here Waiting” – Richard Marx
‘Right Here Waiting’ was released on June 29, 1989. YouTube/RichardMarxVEVO
1990: “Vision of Love” – Mariah Carey
‘Vision of Love’ was released on May 15, 1990. YouTube/MariahCareyVEVO
1991: “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” – Bryan Adams
‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ was released on June 18, 1991. YouTube/BryanAdamsVEVO
1992: “Baby Got Back” – Sir Mix-A-Lot
“Baby Got Back” was released on May 7, 1992. SirMixALotVEVO/YouTube
1993: “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love with You” – UB40
‘(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love with You’ was released on May 10, 1993. Keystone, Fabrice Coffrini/AP Photo
1994: “I Swear” – All-4-One
‘I Swear’ was released as a single on April 28, 1994. YouTube/All-4-One (Official channel)
1995: “Waterfalls” – TLC
‘Waterfalls’ was released as a single on May 29, 1995. YouTube/TLCVEVO
1996: “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” – Los Del Rio
‘Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)’ was released in 1995 and reached No. 1 in August 1996. Lionel Cironneau/AP Photo
1997: “I’ll Be Missing You” – Puff Daddy and Faith Evans feat. 112
‘I’ll Be Missing You’ was released on May 23, 1997. Bad Boy Entertainment/YouTube
1998: “The Boy is Mine” – Brandy and Monica
‘The Boy is Mine’ was released on May 19, 1998. Brandy & Monica/YouTube
1999: “Genie in a Bottle” – Christina Aguilera
‘Genie in a Bottle’ was released on May 11, 1999. YouTube/CAguileraVEVO
2000: “Bent” – Matchbox Twenty
‘Bent’ was released as a single on July 4, 2000. YouTube/Matchbox Twenty
2001: “U Remind Me” – Usher
‘U Remind Me’ was released on May 22, 2001. YouTube/UsherVEVO
2002: “Hot In Herre” – Nelly
‘Hot In Herre’ was released on May 7, 2002. YouTube/NellyVEVO
2003: “Crazy in Love” – Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z
‘Crazy in Love’ was released on May 14, 2003. Beyoncé/YouTube
2004: “Confessions Part II” – Usher
‘Confessions Part II’ was released as a single on June 1, 2004. YouTube/UsherVEVO
2005: “We Belong Together” – Mariah Carey
‘We Belong Together’ was released on March 29, 2005. YouTube/MariahCareyVEVO
2006: “Promiscuous” – Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland
‘Promiscuous’ was released on April 25, 2006. YouTube/NellyFurtadoVEVO
2007: “Umbrella” – Rihanna feat. Jay-Z
‘Umbrella’ was released on March 29, 2007. YouTube/RihannaVEVO
2008: “I Kissed a Girl” – Katy Perry
‘I Kissed a Girl’ was released on April 28, 2008. YouTube/KatyPerryVEVO
2009: “I Gotta Feeling” – The Black Eyed Peas
‘I Gotta Feeling’ was released on May 21, 2009. YouTube/BlackEyedPeasVEVO
2010: “California Gurls” – Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg
‘California Gurls’ was released on May 7, 2010. YouTube/KatyPerryVEVO
2011: “Party Rock Anthem” – LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock
‘Party Rock Anthem’ was released on March 8, 2011. YouTube/LMFAOVEVO
2012: “Call Me Maybe” – Carly Rae Jepsen
‘Call Me Maybe’ was released in 2011 and reached No. 1 in June 2012. YouTube/CarlyRaeJepsenVEVO
2013: “Blurred Lines” – Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell
‘Blurred Lines’ was released on March 26, 2013. YouTube/RobinThickeVEVO
2014: “Fancy” – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX
‘Fancy’ was released on February 17, 2014. Iggy Azalea/YouTube
2015: “Cheerleader” – OMI
‘Cheerleader’ was released in 2012 and the remix reached No. 1 in July 2015. YouTube/UltraMusic
2016: “One Dance” – Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla
‘One Dance’ was released on April 5, 2016. Dana Edelson/NBC
2017: “Despacito (Remix)” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
‘Despacito (Remix)’ was released on April 17, 2017. LuisFonsiOfficial/YouTube
2018: “In My Feelings” – Drake
‘In My Feelings’ was released on July 10, 2018. Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records/YouTube
2019: “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
The ‘Old Town Road’ remix was released on April 5, 2019. Columbia Records
The undisputed song of summer 2019 was Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,”
which sat atop the Hot 100 Billboard chart for 19 weeks
, beating the
record
set by Mariah Carey’s 1996 hit “One Sweet Day.”
The song’s celebrity-filled music video features cameos from Chris Rock, Vince Staples, Haha Davis, and more.
You can
watch the music video here.
2020: “Rockstar” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
‘Rockstar’ was released on April 17, 2020. DaBaby/YouTube
While you may be rocking out to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s “Rain on Me” on the radio, DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks.
Originally released in April, the song became an instant No. 1 after DaBaby
released a Black Lives Matter remix to the song on June 12 that addressed police brutality and the George Floyd protests across the nation.
Other honorable mentions go to Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar.” “Cardigan” became Swift’s
second No. 1 debut after “Shake It Off.” Though “Watermelon Sugar” was released in 2019, it returned to the Billboard charts after the music video’s release in May and reached No. 1 in August.
You can
watch the music video for “Rockstar” here.