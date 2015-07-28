The 24 must-read books of the summer

Skye Gould, Melissa Stanger

One of the great things about summer is that it opens up some time — on vacation, on a day trip to the beach — to cross a few books off your reading bucket list.

Whether you’re into an edge-of-your seat thriller or a riveting recap of recent history, we curated a list of the 12 best fiction and 12 best non-fiction books to read this summer. Take a look at the graphics below for our picks.

Skye Gould/Business Insider
Skye Gould/Business Insider

Get the books on Amazon:

“Go Set a Watchman” by Harper Lee » “Modern Romance” by Aziz Ansari and Eric Klinenberg »
“Tell the Wolves I’m Home” by Carol Rifka Brunt » “Your Band Sucks: What I Saw at Indie Rock’s Failed Revolution (But Can No Longer Hear)” by Jon Fine »
“Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel » “The Argonauts” by Maggie Nelson »
“Let Me Tell You: New Stories, Essays, and Other Writings” by Shirley Jackson » “Sick in the Head: Conversations About Life and Comedy” by Judd Apatow »
“In the Unlikely Event” by Judy Blume » “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics” by Daniel James Brown »
“The State We’re In: Maine Stories” by Ann Beattie » “Getting There: A Book of Mentors” by Gillian Zoe Segal »
“The Sunlit Night” by Rebecca Dinerstein » “Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea” by Barbara

Demick »

“The Beautiful Bureaucrat” by Helen Phillips » “Primates of Park Avenue” by Wednesday Martin »
“Finders Keepers” by Stephen King » “Stir: My Broken Brain and the Meals That Brought Me Home” by Jessica Fechtor »
“Ghost Fleet: A Novel of the Next World War” by P.W. Singer and August Cole » “On the Move: A Life” by Oliver Sacks »
“Crooked” by Austin Grossman » “Pirate Hunters: Treasure, Obsession and the Search for a Legendary Pirate Ship” by Robert Kurson »
“Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng » “Selfish, Shallow, and Self-Absorbed: Sixteen Writers on the Decision Not to Have Kids” by Meghan Daum (editor) »

NOW WATCH: Learn To Speed-Read In 2 Minutes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.