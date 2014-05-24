11 Music Festivals You Can't Miss This Summer

The behemoths of the music festival season — Coachella, SXSW, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — have passed.
Before you toss your flower crown into the compost pile, consider that the best of the summer music festival lineup is yet to come.
For this list, we evaluated music festivals’ average ticket price per day (provided by our friends over at FindTheBest) and the number and quality of musical acts.
Here are the can’t-miss music festivals of summer 2014, listed by date.
Average Price: $113/day
Located in the majestic Gorge Amphitheater, Sasquatch! offers a Coachella-competitive lineup -- including the reunited Outkast and indie rock titans the National and Queens of the Stone Age -- and sweeping views of the Columbia River and the Cascades. (May 23 -- 25)
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e47ea6bb3f7c57cea91b3-1144-857/gorge-amphitheatre-sasquatch-washington-music-festival.jpg' alt='Gorge Amphitheatre sasquatch washington music festival' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Wikimedia Commons
Average Price: $96/day
Country music has found its place in the sun, becoming one of the most in-demand genres of the festival business. The CMA Music Festival sold out in a record four months before kick-off, thanks to its star-studded cast: Rascal Flatts, Josh Turner, Brett Eldredge, Sara Evans, and Gloriana. (June 5 -- 8)
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e516f6bb3f76123ea91b3-1200-924/luke-bryan-cma-music-festival-country-music.jpg' alt='Luke bryan cma music festival country music' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Luke Bryan interacts with fans at the 2013 CMA Music Festival.
Source: Christopher Polk/Getty
Average Price: $77/day
More than 12,000 New Yorkers and music-lovers bused, ferried, biked, and shuttled to Randall's Island last year for the annual mudbath. This summer, Governors Ball tapped Jack White, Vampire Weekend, the Strokes, and Outkast to headline. (June 6 -- 8)
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e57846bb3f7f735ea91b5-1200-924/2013-governors-ball-summer-music-festival.jpg' alt='2013 governors ball summer music festival' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Charles Sykes/AP
Average Price: $71/day
Bonnaroo started in 2002 as one of the largest music festivals in America, serving up a dizzying array of genres. More than 180 artists and bands will perform on the 700-acre farm this summer, including Elton John, Kanye West, Lionel Richie, and the Avett Brothers. (June 12 -- 15)
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e6275eab8ea437dfcec2f-1200-924/bonnaroo-2013-sign-electric-crowd.jpg' alt='Bonnaroo 2013 sign electric crowd' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Jason Merritt/Getty
Average Price: $100/day
Set among lush wooded landscapes and featuring renowned and emerging artists, Firefly creates an indie experience like no other. Between drinking at the on-site brewery or lounging in the Hammock Hangout, check out Foo Fighters, Weezer, Jack Johnson, Imagine Dragons, and, of course, Outkast. (June 19 -- 22)
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e875169bedd6138c2faeb-1200-924/edward-sharpe-and-the-magnetic-zeroes-firefly-summer-music-festival.jpg' alt='Edward sharpe and the magnetic zeroes firefly summer music festival' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes performs at Firefly in 2013.
Source: Theo Wargo/Getty
Average Price: $96/day
EDC pushes the boundaries of the imagination, with more than 500 theatrical performers, firework displays, and large-scale interactive art installations. This summer, dance music heavy-hitters Tiësto, Afrojack, Calvin Harris, Cedric Gervais, and Martin Garrix will keep crowds spinning. (June 20 -- 22)
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e69ebeab8ea881df3b540-1200-924/electric-daisy-carnival-las-vegas.jpg' alt='Electric daisy carnival las vegas' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Ethan Miller/Getty
Average Price: $40/day
The Midwest's most rocking festival, Summerfest -- in existence since 1968 -- has a few key ingredients: 11 days, 11 stages, over 800 acts, and nearly 900,000 attendees. Lady Gaga, Brad Paisley, Bruno Mars, Usher, Ludacris, and One Republic will perform at the waterfront Marcus Amphitheater. (June 25 -- 29 and July 1 -- 6)
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537f6235eab8ea4918a0f9d5-1200-924/milwaukee-summerfest.jpg' alt='Milwaukee summerfest' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Facebook/Summerfest
Average Price: $83/day
Roughly 300,000 people turn out for Lollapalooza, which squeezes eight stages into an already jam-packed Grant Park. With acts including Eminem, Kings of Leon, Skrillex, Lorde, and Zedd‚ festival-goers will have no easy time choosing who to see. (August 1 -- 3)
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e72b8eab8eaee38f3b540-1200-924/lollapalooza-chicago-music-festival-2013-1.jpg' alt='Lollapalooza chicago music festival 2013' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Alice Glass of Crystal Castles performs during Lollapalooza 2013.
Source: Theo Wargo/Getty
Average Price: $92/day
Kanye West, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, The Killers, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Death Cab for Cutie join forces in historic Golden Gate Park for this three-day music blowout. Outside Lands hosts a farmer's market, urban gardening workshops, and other sustainability attractions. (August 8 -- 10)
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537e7ee169bedd121ac2faea-1200-924/devendra-banhart-outside-lands-golden-gate-park-san-francisco.jpg' alt='Devendra Banhart outside lands golden gate park san francisco' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Devendra Banhart performs at Outside Lands in 2008.
Source: Karl Walter/Getty
Average Price: $75/day
Budweiser Made In America goes bicoastal this summer, becoming the first American music festival to take place simultaneously on two coasts. Co-founder Jay Z recruited Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Imagine Dragons, Steve Aoki, and John Mayer to headline. (August 30 -- 31)
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/537f51efecad04610eab36ba-1118-839/tjr-budweiser-made-in-america-music-festival-1.jpg' alt='TJR Budweiser Made In America music festival' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
TJR performs at Budweiser Made In America in 2013.
Source: Ryan Farber/Facebook
