39 Things You Should Do In The US This Summer

Summer is more than halfway over, but there’s still plenty of time for cookouts, festivals, and outdoor events.
From finding the best private swimming holes to partying at summer festivals like Burning Man, here are the best things to do in the U.S. this summer.
Did we miss one of your favourite things to do in the U.S. in the summer? Add it in the comments!
Don a crazy outfit and party in the Nevada desert at the Burning Man festival, which takes place from August 31st to September 7th.
Celebrate one of the world's finest drinks at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, which takes place in Bardstown from September 16th to 21st.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.