39 Things You Should Do In The US This Summer

Sara Bower, Jill Comoletti

Summer is more than halfway over, but there’s still plenty of time for cookouts, festivals, and outdoor events.

From finding the best private swimming holes to partying at summer festivals like Burning Man, here are the best things to do in the U.S. this summer.

Did we miss one of your favourite things to do in the U.S. in the summer? Add it in the comments!

Tackle the water slides at Hyland Hills Water World, the best water park in America.

Sample ice cream at the Ben & Jerry's factory in Vermont.

Pig out at the annual two-day Atlanta Bar-B-Q Festival on August 15th and 16th.

Tube down a lazy river.

Brave the waves and go surfing in Malibu, California.

Go camping and take advantage of the great outdoors.

Experience an epic Las Vegas pool party at the Hard Rock Las Vegas pool.

Drink outdoors on a rooftop.

Lay out at Hanalei Bay Beach in Kauai, Hawaii, which we named the Best Beach in America.

Roadtrip down the coast of California on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Comb the shore for shells at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina.

Don a crazy outfit and party in the Nevada desert at the Burning Man festival, which takes place from August 31st to September 7th.

Dock your boat at Big Island in Minnesota's Lake Minnetonka, and party hop from boat to boat.

See a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Eat some BBQ at Franklin Barbecue in Texas, the best BBQ joint in America.

Feast on deep fried food at a state fair.

Celebrate one of the world's finest drinks at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, which takes place in Bardstown from September 16th to 21st.

