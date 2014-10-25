RANKED: The 50 Best Suburbs In America

Google Earth Elm Grove, Wisconsin, ranked No. 1 on our list of the best suburbs.

The U.S. is full of incredible places to live — cities, yes, but also numerous unique smaller towns and villages that people call home.

After examining data on nearly 300 suburbs, we put together a list of the 50 best suburbs in America. For this list, we considered suburbs with populations between 5,000 and 100,000 within 40 kilometers of the nearest metropolitan area. We also factored in average commute times, median household income, poverty and crime rates, public school ratings from GreatSchools.org, and a measure of housing affordability.

Click here to see our full methodology.

Our list was dominated by the Midwest, or more specifically by Ohio suburbs. This is likely due to several factors, most notably a reasonable cost of living.

Andy Kiersz compiled the data for this list.

