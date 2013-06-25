The 10 Fastest-Growing Suburbs In America

While there’s been a trend of more and more people moving to cities, the suburbs still remain incredibly popular. But some suburbs are more popular than others.
Real estate company Coldwell Banker recently released their list of the Top Booming Suburbs In America as part of their “Best Places to Live” series.
They evaluated 1,500 suburbs and looked at a variety of factors such as employment growth, community safety, proximity to good schools, commute time, and access to suburban staples such as grocery stores and banks.
Scores were calculated out of 1,000.
Score: 971.87
Odessa spans 60 square miles. It's a major gas and oil hub for Texas and the rest of the country, but it also houses industrial complexes such as clean energy facilities.
The west-Texas town also has major retail, social, civic, sports, and health-related services that have contributed to a 7 per cent growth in employed persons. Average commute time for residents is just 20 minutes.
Score: 972.10
Sitting 15 miles southwest of Ft. Lauderdale, Cooper City has just over 30,000 residents. One of the suburb's proudest features is Brian Piccolo Park which has tennis courts, multi-purpose fields, a skate park, and one of South Florida's only cycling tracks. The park also houses one of the best cricket grounds in the country.
The recreational opportunities and many local schools have made Cooper City known as an excellent place to 'grow families.'
Residents have an average age of 32.5 years.
Score: 975.58
Lehi puts on the popular Lehi Roundup Rodeo, which stems from a history of agricultural and animal industries. Graduates of nearby Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University bolster the strong workforce in Lehi.
Thanksgiving Point, a nonprofit located in Lehi, is becoming a big tourist spot for its 18-hole golf course, 55-acre gardens, and Museum of Ancient Life. It also hosts numerous events such as the Tulip Festival and an annual Half Marathon.
Score: 976.50
Brentwood is home to several famous musicians and athletes, from Garth Brooks and Kesha to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, making it no wonder that the Nashville suburb has Tennessee's highest per capita income.
Many residents work for nearby regional or national headquarters and offices, such as Comdata, AT&T, and Nissan North America. The average commute time is just 25 minutes.
Score: 979.65
Riverton has transitioned from a rural western farming town to a Salt Lake suburb that houses many financial institutions and chain restaurants.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is a major employer of the area, along with Micron Technology, Inc., Xango, and Cabela's, which have their regional headquarters in Riverton.
Score: 983.13
Mercer Island sits in Lake Washington and is connected to Seattle by the second longest floating bridge in the world. Although it's densely populated, the suburb also has many preserved parks and open spaces.
Professional services are the leading industry on the island, followed by the finance, retail, and education sectors. Commute time for residents averages 20 minutes.
Score: 985.56
Employment in Sammamish centres largely around the technology and aerospace sectors. The town overlooks a lake and has its own local symphony orchestra, private golf courses, a local beach, and many schools.
The town's calender of events is full of activities such as Shakespeare in the Park, weekly farmers' markets, arts classes, and a Concert in the Park series.
Score: 985.68
Fruit Cove's population has more than doubled since 2000 to reach over 32,000. The unincorporated suburb is home to many small businesses and specialty shops, and also has many parks and golf courses. Residents commute an average of 30 minutes to work.
Score: 986.42
With over 25 specialty chemical and petrochemical flagship plants along the Mississippi River, Prairieville is one of the fastest growing areas in the state.
Many more residents have been attracted to the town for its great school system and low crime rates.
Score: 1,000
Cottage Lake is home to many small individual companies but also benefits from nearby corporate headquarters in downtown Seattle.
The small town is a big advocate for environmental sustainability, and winemaking and agrotourism industries are also popular.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.