From toilet paper to wine, here’s a list of subscription services that’ll make your life easier

Subscriptions are an easy way to save time and money on shopping.

Many can be delivered straight to your door and ensure you don’t forget the necessities.

Australia has no shortage of useful subscriptions from toilet paper to wine. Here is our pick of the best.

With everything happening in the world, remembering to shop for necessities can feel like an arduous task to add to the list. One way to help streamline your everyday life is to sign up to a few set-and-forget subscriptions that’ll have your life admin running like clockwork. If you too are looking to de-stress in 2021, here is a list of options to consider.

Health and hygiene subscriptions:

Health is an increasingly popular area with the subscription service industry booming as a result. Nearly all essentials can be covered by a monthly box – just take a look below.

Juuni

This organic pads and tampon subscription service is making lives easier for everyone with a period. Each box contains a hand-picked selection of organic pads, liners and/or tampons (which you can mix and match to suit your flow), bonus gifts and a sweet treat. You’ll never need to dread your period or race to the shops at the last-minute again.

Vitable

Knowing exactly what vitamins to take can be a tricky task. This clever company allows you to take a quiz to find out which vitamins are right for your body. Once you’ve done that, you’ll then have the vitamins delivered to your door monthly. It couldn’t be easier.

Amazon

It’s worth noting that when buying products from Amazon (like body wash, hand soap and so on) you can select a subscription option for the product. You can choose the frequency of the deliveries, and sweet bonus: it’ll get you a discounted price.

Toothcrush

These eco-friendly toothbrushes are delivered as a timely reminder that your old brush is past its prime. Because admit it, you’d forget otherwise. You can choose to have your deliveries sent quarterly or every two months, and memberships can be tailored to the number of people living in your home.

Prices start at $35 per year for one adult.

Kin Fertility

Kin offers a fully virtual contraceptive prescription experience, which is pretty incredible if you’re a time-poor modern individual. You’ll be paired up with a GP for an online consultation, and they’ll talk you through contraceptive options like the pill before setting you up with a prescription. You’ll then have your prescription delivered to you (usually it’s quarterly).

Pilot

This company is connected to Kin fertility (they exist under the same parent business, Eucalyptus) but focuses on men’s health. Here, you can sign up for subscriptions to treatments for sexual health and hair loss treatment options.

These involve an assessment with an Aussie doctor and are discreetly shipped to your home. Again, please be sure to chat with your personal GP whenever it comes to new medications.

Software

This is a skincare subscription where you get a skin consultation online with a dermatologist, then can have your skincare shipped to you regularly from that point. Same as above, just chat with your doctor first if you have any reservations.

Who Gives A Crap

Never worry about empty shelves at the supermarket again. Who Gives A Crap is a subscription service for TP that happens to be plastic-free. The company also donates 50 per cent of their profits towards building toilets in communities that need them.

How We Roll

This company also deal in eco-friendly TP, but also stock paper towels; compostable dog poop bags; bin liners and tissues. They’ll also plant one tree for every box of product sold. Pretty sweet, no?

Dollar Shave Club

When was the last time you updated your razor? This company will quiz you on your shaving needs (on all parts of the body – so it’s not gender-specific) and from there will give you a recommendation on razor and product combos for your bod. Delivery dates are flexible and you can cancel whenever. More here.

Juuni

Design your perfect period pack, place your order and have it shipped free at regular intervals.

Jonny

Get condoms and other sex-related bits (like lube) discreetly delivered to your home so you never need to do a late-night run to 7/11 again. They also come with biodegradable bags for disposals, and they donate $1 from every pack sold online.

Home subscriptions:

This list could go on forever, but here are a few useful subscriptions that’ll help around the house.

Zero Co

This company deliver eco-friendly cleaning products to your door. The cleaning products are housed in bottles made of plastic waste taken from the ocean, and with your order, you’ll receive a refill bottle made from recycled materials. Once you’ve poured the contents of your refill bottle into the main container, return the empty refill bottle to Zero Co who will top it up for next time and each time thereafter.

Spacewhite

Spacewhite has basically everything you need for home cleaning, whether it’s for your kitchen benches, dishes, clothes – or even your face and behind. They have laundry sheets, paper towels, toilet paper, dishwashing tablets, paper towels, multi-purpose wipes, facial wipes and even pegs. Just choose how often you need it, and Spacewhite does the rest. All their products have environmental friendliness front of mind, too.

Koh Cleaning

This isn’t technically a set-and-forget subscription, but this brand will also send eco-friendly cleaning products to your door, as well as refill packs for when you’re running low.

Coffee subscriptions:

There are loads of these available, so here’s a few to get you started.

Nespresso

You can sign up for 1, 2 or 3 capsule per day monthly subscriptions, each of which will offer you your 4th month free (at the time of publishing) when you sign up.

The tiers are priced at $25, $50 and $75 per month.

AllPress

Choose your coffee type, size and grind, then you can either buy your brew once-off or sign up for a subscription at a discounted price. This can be as often as weekly deliveries or as spread out as once a month.

Alcohol subscriptions:

Whisky Loot

Australian subscription service Whisky Loot gives members access to some of the best whiskies in the world for a reasonable monthly price.

For $49 per month, subscribers get three 60ml bottles of premium whisk(e)y sourced from distilleries around the world. The first box comes with a tasting journal to help you keep track of and understand what you like or don’t like. Members also get exclusive pricings on full bottles, which is perfect for those who are keen to dive into more of something they really like.

Vinomofo

This brand offers two clubs: the MOFO club ($179 per pack) and the Black Market club ($139 per pack). You can choose how often you’d like the wine to be delivered, and have the boxes tailored to your tastes.

There you have it. Our handy of nifty subscriptions to help 2021 become more of a breeze for you all.

Got any other useful subscriptions we should know about? Let us know in the comments section.

At Business Insider, we independently select and write about products and services we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. Prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.