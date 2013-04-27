10 Pages On Reddit That Absolutely Everyone Should Read

Reddit is awesome.
The self-titled “front page of the internet” is loaded with communities of people sharing links and communicating with each other about nearly any topic you can imagine.
The site is currently home to 238,310 different communities, or subreddits.
With all that going on, how do you get started and find what you like?
What they talk about: How to optimise and improve specific aspects of daily life. Productivity and time-saving tips a la Lifehacker.
Who it's for: Anyone wanting to save time and get more done with less.
What you'll learn: How to use boric acid to cure a yeast infection.
What they talk about: If you're reading this site, then you probably have a good guess. This is a place to talk all things tech and tech-related.
Who it's for: People with strong opinions on mobile operating systems, 3D printers, and startup valuations.
What you'll learn: How The Pirate Bay managed to stay operational by switching to an Icelandic hosting company.
What they talk about: News items with happy or nostalgic themes.
Who it's for: Anyone who wants a reminder that the world is still a pretty cool place.
What you'll learn: How a burglar repaid money he had stolen from a convenience store 30 years ago...with interest.
What they talk about: Home improvement, advice and feedback on current projects, and cheap solutions to expensive problems.
Who it's for: People who live in fixer-uppers. People who love making things.
What you'll learn: How to renovate a bathroom for $550.
What they talk about: They share unusual facts or trivia that they learned that very day.
Who it's for: Essentially anyone. The berth of fields addressed here -- pop culture, astrophysics, politics, and more -- ensures that there's more than enough material to keep people engaged no matter their interests.
What you'll learn: Because of the low-hanging power lines in San Francisco, the fire department uses handmade wooden ladders, made by on-staff master ladder makers.
What they talk about: r/IAmA is essentially a text-based interview show. People as famous as President Obama and ordinary (but still interesting!) as an everyday person with tinnitus.
Who it's for: Naturally curious people.
What you'll learn: The details of what happens when an airliner's engine crashes through your car.
What they talk about: They are a group of scientists (many of them working doctors or researchers) who do their best to answer all kinds of science questions.
Who it's for: People with a certain curiosity of any branch science.
What you'll learn: Do blind people get sleepy in the dark?
What they talk about: They collect and discuss the most interesting pages on Wikipedia.
Who it's for: Budding trivia experts, people who love weird or surprising facts.
What you'll learn: The names of the oldest women to give birth.
What they talk about: They share and comment on pictures. Most are funny, but every now and then one will be political or otherwise profound.
Who it's for: Someone who wants to spend a lot of time mindlessly browsing and getting the occasional laugh.
What you'll learn: Not much, but that's OK!
What they talk about: They share and discuss 'intelligent and thought provoking commentaries on life and culture.'
Who it's for: Brainiacs and laypeople alike. Anyone who loves going, 'Hmmm...'
What you'll learn: 530 million years ago, the range and variety of lifeforms went ballistic for no obvious reason.
