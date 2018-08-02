I tried a turkey sandwich from 4 supermarket delis and the best one used fresh bread

I tried a turkey sandwich from four different supermarket delis, including Trader Joe’s. Vinciane Ngomsi

I tried a turkey sandwich from Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, and Whole Foods.

Whole Foods had the most expensive choice with dry bread. Harris Teeter’s sub was cheap but bland.

Wegmans used fresh bread, which made its hoagie a clear winner at around $US6 ($AU8).

There are plenty of spots across the nation for your hoagie needs but your favorite sub can be found at a neighborhood supermarket.

I tried deli sandwiches from Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Trader Joe’s, and Wegmans to see which one was the best.

To maintain consistency, I ordered the same style from each location – roast turkey on untoasted white bread, topped with mustard, tomatoes, lettuce, and cucumbers.

Here’s how each one tasted:

Whole Foods had the most expensive sub, but the freshly-baked bread was dry

The turkey was delicious. Vinciane Ngomsi

At $US8.80 ($AU12) for an 8-inch (20cm) roll, I expected the loaf to be soft and chewable.

Even though the turkey was freshly sliced on the spot and ridiculously tasty, the bread failed to meet expectations.

The tomatoes and cucumbers were thinly sliced. Vinciane Ngomsi

Thankfully, the portions were substantial and the turkey was thinly cut. This way, I tasted each topping with every chew.

The cucumbers were refreshingly crisp, so each bite felt even better than the previous one.

Harris Teeter’s sandwich was the cheapest but had bland toppings

The bread was tasty but the toppings were subpar. Vinciane Ngomsi

Sandwich enthusiasts know Boar’s Head’s roast turkey is one of the best cold-cut selections on the market.

Thankfully, you can order this brand at the coastal chain. The bread was slightly tastier than Whole Foods but the accompanying toppings left nothing to the imagination.

The price was pretty low. Vinciane Ngomsi

At half the price of a Whole Foods sub ($US4.25 ($AU6)), it was satisfactory and a considerable serving.

At $US4.99 ($AU7), Trader Joe’s prepackaged sandwich was surprisingly delightful

I thought the bread-to-toppings ratio was off. Vinciane Ngomsi

For those on the run or without a market deli in their neighborhood, the California-founded chain has a delicious alternative.

Despite being prepackaged, the bread was better than the aforementioned stores.

Unfortunately, the bread-to-toppings ratio was uneven, with only a couple of slices of turkey in between the generous slices. There wasn’t much mustard inside, but it wasn’t a deal breaker.

For only $US6 ($AU8).66, the medium sub from Wegmans filling and delicious



The sandwich was neatly packed. Vinciane Ngomsi

Wegmans has earned a cult following for its larger-than-life shops and commitment to providing fresh and accessible products to its consumers.

With bread baked in-house, the sandwich was by far the most delicious out of the four shops.

The turkey was tender and the portions were reasonable. It was neatly wrapped, so all of the contents remained perfectly in place.

Wegmans was the clear winner

It had the best value and taste. Vinciane Ngomsi

For around $US6 ($AU8), you can’t go wrong with this sub sandwich.

From the bread to the toppings, Wegmans nailed every aspect of the simple hoagie. Unfortunately, you can only shop here on the East Coast, but if you find yourself in one, absolutely visit the deli station.