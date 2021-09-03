The best style and beauty sales happening this Labor Day, including savings from Function of Beauty, ThirdLove, and more

As Labor Day approaches, take advantage of the best style and beauty sales happening right now. Prices and availability of items are subject to change due to the popularity of Labor Day sales. So whether it’s the item you’ve been eyeing or something new, catch these deals before they’re gone.
We’ve compiled the best deals so far to beat the crowds and to happily fill your shopping carts. There’s no better time to make space in your closet and beauty collection for all of these irresistible discounted purchases.
The best sales and discounts happening right now
Shop the Rent the Runway sale now
If looking to fill your closet with designer pieces, there’s an inexpensive way to do it. Rent the Runway members have $US100 ($AU135) off three months of the eight-item subscription with code LABORDAY100.
Shop the Function of Beauty sale now
Beauty is personalized for you to treat your hair and skin the right way. This Labor Day, Function of Beauty lets you create your own customized 16oz (453.59g) shampoo and conditioner that fits your hair type and comes with a free hair mask.
Shop the Under Armour sale now
Stock up on new athletic gear that’s built for performance. Under Armour lets you save even more with their additional discounts on their Outlet gear and free shipping on orders with a $US60 ($AU81) minimum.
Shop the Adidas sale now
Adidas is one of the leading sportswear brands for professional athletes and amateur sports players. Take 30% off sitewide and at stores on men’s, women’s, and gender-neutral athletic apparel here.
Shop the Alleyoop sale now
Known for their time-saving beauty products, Alleyoop is helping you to save money as well this Labor Day. From September 4th to 5th, customers receive two free Swipe Lefts on all orders. These acetone-free nail polish wipes consist of 30 individual wipes in each package.
Shop the Mario Badescu sale now
Sample more when you spend at this renowned skincare brand. Five free samples of your choice are available with a purchase of any of these gentle, high-quality products at Mario Badescu.
Shop the ThirdLove sale now
Dubbed as their lazy day sale, your body will appreciate all of the soothing pieces from ThirdLove’s Labor Day deal. Get discounts now on some of the coziest sleep and loungewear.
Shop the Reebok sale now
Save more on your next workout style from head to toe with Reebook. The sale consists of 20% off $US0 ($AU0)-100, 40% off $US100 ($AU135)-250, 50% off $US250 ($AU338) with the code LABORDAY.
Shop the Pür sale now
PÜR keeps it simple with its non-toxic products that are meant to accentuate your natural beauty. Snag these beauty products that are up to 30% off while there’s still time.
Shop the Girlfriend Collective sale now
Add more ethically made cozy athleisure into your sustainable apparel collection. From September 4th to 7th, Girlfriend Collective is offering up to 30% off select items and bundles, from their best-selling tees, high-rise biker shorts, classic joggers, and more.
Shop the Tie Bar sale now
From solid colored ties to paisley, Tie Bar has numerous options to choose from along with other quality menswear items. This Labor Day, everything sitewide is 20% on regular price items and an additional 20% off on sale items.
Shop the Hanky Panky sale now
Find the right fit at Hanky Pany from bras to signature underwear that’s colorful and comfy. With every type of style and silhouette imaginable, their supple products are made to feel good and last for a while. Catch this end-of-the-summer lingerie sale that’s up to 75% off select items.
Shop the Taylor Stitch sale now
Taylor Stitch pledges themselves on their commitment to durable and ethically produced clothing. The brand’s assortment of classic men’s apparel is in it for the long haul, making it an ideal choice if searching for a lifelong keepsake. Starting September 3rd until Labor Day, there’s 20% off everything and an additional 20% off the Workshop items that are already discounted.
Shop the Cover FX sale now
This clean beauty brand personally customizes their products so it’s unique to your preferences and skin needs. The vegan products contain clean ingredients so you don’t have to sacrifice the skin you deserve. Right now, rack up on beauty products with this great deal that covers everything except the mascara and travel.
Shop the Yesglasses sale now
Glasses can be expensive, especially if you tend to break them easily. Stock up on stylish eyewear from prescription glasses to trendy sunglasses this Labor Day. Starting September 1st, say yes to these glasses and enjoy 25% off everything on site.
Shop the Riki Loves Riki sale now
Celebrities and top beauty professionals have fallen in love with Riki Loves Riki lighted mirror products from vanity to portable ones. Right now until Labor Day, enjoy 20% off everything sitewide.
Shop the Greats sale now
Simplicity perfectly blends with luxury in Great’s classic-styled sneakers. Designed to be dependable, this Brooklyn brand offers superb walking shoes that fit any outfit. Starting on September 3rd until Labor Day, take 25% off sale items that add up to a $US75 ($AU101) order minimum.
Shop the Jane Iredale sale now
Shop these beauty must-haves that deliver a beautiful look without any harm to the earth or your skin. This skincare makeup brand creates clean beauty products for a natural and healthy appearance. Shop up to 20% off the fall favorites like PurePressed Blush, Mystikol Powdered Eyeliner, PlayOn Lip Crayons, and more.
Shop the Banana Republic sale now
End the summer right with discounted timeless and casual styles at Banana Republic. With online orders only, save more with an additional 10% taken off purchases.