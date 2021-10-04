Search

The best online deals and sales happening this week, including discounts from Prose Hair Care, Under Armour, Blue Nile, and more

Remi Rosmarin

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Scissors cut yellow discount coupons with “Deals of the week” text and confetti surrounding them on a red background

Table of Contents: Masthead StickyIt’s a new week, a new month, and we’re welcoming October in by helping all of you find the best deals on the web. We’ve already scoured the internet for some of the best sales running now, as well as some noteworthy products worth checking out. Keep scrolling to find discounts at Under Armour, Backcountry, Blue Nile, and more.

Note that the prices listed in this post reflect the deals at the time of publication. As such, these deals may be subject to change over time.

The best sales and discounts you can find online right now

Get $US10 ($AU14) off your first order at Prose Hair Cmare
Prose 8
Shop and save at Prose now.

Everyone’s hair is different. So why are we all marketed the same haircare products? Prose‘s made-to-order shampoos, conditioners, hair creams and oils, are personalized to cater to your haircare needs and goals. If you’ve never tried Prose, you can save $US10 ($AU14) on your first order

Custom Hair Oil (medium)Custom Shampoo (medium)

Save up to 40% on select jewelry at Blue Nile
Blue Nile
Shop the Blue Nile sale now.

Jewelry makes for a great holiday gift. With the holidays right around the corner, now’s the time to stock up on those gift-worthy pieces. Now through October 10, Blue Nile is running a huge sale, with thousands of pieces on sale for up to 40% off. Just make sure to use code BN2021 at checkout. 

Cable Chain in 14k Rose Gold (medium)Triple Row Graduated Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings in 14k White Gold (medium)

Get an extra 25% off outlet at Under Armour
Under Armour
Shop Under Armour outlet now.

Whether you’re looking for exercise apparel, a great new pair of sneakers, or some sporty accessories, Under Armour has it all. The Under Armour Outlet is a great way to snag deals on the brand’s products. From October 7 through 11, you can save an extra 25% on all Under Armour Outlet products with code EXTRA25

Undeniable Duffle 4.0 Medium Duffle Bag (medium)Men’s UA Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve (medium)

Save up to 60% on winter essentials at Backcountry
Backcountry
Save up to 60% on gear, apparel, and more at Backcountry

Winter is right around the corner. If you need any new gear or apparel for your winter activities, Backcountry is the place to go. Now through October 10, you can save up to 60% on outdoor apparel, gear, and more.

Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket (medium)I/O MAG ChromaPop (medium)GORE-TEX Down Parka (medium)

Save 40% on your first order from Dia & Co
Dia and co
Save on your first order at Dia & Co now.

Dia & Co is a fashion destination made exclusively for sizes 10-32. With a range of trendy and timeless pieces, Dia & Co has something for all styles. If you’ve never shopped here before, but want to, you’re in luck. First-time customers can save 40% on their first order with code WELCOME40.

Donegal Bowden Henley Sweater (medium)Luisa Cropped Lounge Pant  (medium)

Get 20% off your first Reserve rental at Rent The Runway
Rent The Runway
Save on Rent The Runway Reserve now.

Rent The Runway is a great way to refresh your wardrobe while saving closet space and money. For a special event, Rent The Runway Reserve is a great option. For a one-time fee (cost dependent on item) you can rent a piece for either 4 or 8 days. If you haven’t tried the Reserve service before, you can get 20% off your first order with code RENT20

Amani Dress (medium)Accessories Black Lambskin Cloud Clutch (medium)

About the Author
Remi Rosmarin