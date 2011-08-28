Best Student Credit Cards: UPDATED

You can see all of my favourite student credit cards ranked and compared right here.



As college students head back to campus within the next few days, new laptop, flip-flops, and textbooks in hand, many will also be on the hunt for a new card that caters to them.

Here are a few of the absolute best student credit cards available to college students studying in the U.S.

Overall Best Student Credit Card: The simply named Discover Student Card is an ideal first choice for those new to credit and currently enrolled at a college or university. Under the terms of their latest promotional offer, you can get 0% Intro APR for the first 9 months on your new card, plus you will earn Discover’s 5% Cashback Bonus in spending categories that change (travel, department stores, gas, etc). You can earn up to 1% cashback on all other purchases, with no ceiling or limit. The card has no annual fee, and includes Discover’s signature $0 fraud liability. Compare and apply here.

Best Visa Student Credit Card: If you’d prefer a Visa-branded credit card, you can’t go wrong with the Citi Dividend Platinum Select Card for College Students. This was actually the first card I ever applied for — I got it sophomore year of college, used it regularly, paid on time, and by the time I graduated from college my original modest credit line had been increased several times up to about $10,000! It was a cool feeling.

The current online promotional offer for this card, which is accessible here, gives you 0% Intro APR on purchases for the first 7 months, plus no cosigner is required. There’s no annual fee and you will “earn 5% Cash Back on purchases at supermarkets, drugstores, gas stations, convenience stores & utilities (including cable) for 6 months; 1% thereafter” — all other purchases earn a full 1% cash back, by the way.

Best Student Credit Card For Those With Good Grades: Yes, seriously! There’s a promotional offer on our site’s deals portal (click here to see it, scroll down toward the bottom) right now on the Citi mtvU Platinum Select Visa Card for College Students. Among other benefits, cardholders “earn up to 2,000 ThankYou Points twice a year for having a good GPA.” It’s nice to be rewarded for being smart. Also, as with the other credit cards mentioned here, no cosigner required and there’s no annual fee. So you can be your own man or woman and apply without enlisting help from mum & Dad.

One quick note: these are the best student credit cards, in my view, for those who are new to the credit game. If you already have a few cards, solid credit history, and a reliable source of income you may want to shoot for a “regular” credit card, rather than a student card. But if you are applying for your first card, definitely go with a student card: it’s far easier to get approved, and they will likely raise your credit limit over time if you pay your statement on time each month and develop solid history.

— provided by Outlaw; browse more deals in our card offers portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi and Discover.

