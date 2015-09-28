14 of the most over-the-top structures from Burning Man

Now that all the burners have gone home and the dust has settled on the Playa, it’s the perfect time to take in the massive art installations that dominated Burning Man this year.
Publisher Amy Chan of Just My Type shared photos of her experience, snapped by photographer Tomas Loewy, with Tech Insider.
“There are breathtaking art installations everywhere, and hundreds of workshops and programming are offered daily — from aerial silk yoga, to sound therapy, to foot massage 101, to the basics of S&M,” she said. “There really is something for everyone.”
Keep reading to see Loewy’s coolest photos of Burning Man art installations.
The LOVE sculpture by Alexander Milov shows an arguing couple's inner children reaching toward each other.
Michael Garlington's Totem of Confessions was incredibly detailed with hints of Khmer and Vedic architecture.
The Blunderwood Portable was actually capable of typing thanks to sensors on the keys. A new poem was projected on it each day.
This 48-foot sculpture, entitled R-Evolution, is intended to push viewers to 'see past the sexual charge that has been developed around the female body.'
