14 of the most over-the-top structures from Burning Man

Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan The Mayan Warrior, all lit up at this year’s Burning Man.

Now that all the burners have gone home and the dust has settled on the Playa, it’s the perfect time to take in the massive art installations that dominated Burning Man this year.

Publisher Amy Chan of Just My Type shared photos of her experience, snapped by photographer Tomas Loewy, with Tech Insider.

“There are breathtaking art installations everywhere, and hundreds of workshops and programming are offered daily — from aerial silk yoga, to sound therapy, to foot massage 101, to the basics of S&M,” she said. “There really is something for everyone.”

Keep reading to see Loewy’s coolest photos of Burning Man art installations.

The LOVE sculpture by Alexander Milov shows an arguing couple's inner children reaching toward each other. Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source The Temple of Promise was created by Bay Area artists. Its archway is 97 feet high. Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Here's a video about the temple. Michael Garlington's Totem of Confessions was incredibly detailed with hints of Khmer and Vedic architecture. Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source The Blunderwood Portable was actually capable of typing thanks to sensors on the keys. A new poem was projected on it each day. Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source This Taiwanese installation is called 'Mazu Goddess of the Empty Sea.' Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source Structures like this dragon car are known as 'art cars' or 'mutant vehicles.' Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan The Mayan Warrior car is driven from Mexico City to Black Rock every year. Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source This sculpture is appropriately named Medusa Madness. Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source 'DREAM' was built by Laura Kimpton and Jeff Schomberg. Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source This shape is known as a triambic icosahedron and it's made of gold filigree. Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source Swig Miller made this 50-foot dragon out of rebar, foam, and cement. Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source 'Brainchild' was created by Michael Christian of Berkeley, Calif. Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source This sculpture, called Brobdingnag, is supposed to look like a giant's table. Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source This 48-foot sculpture, entitled R-Evolution, is intended to push viewers to 'see past the sexual charge that has been developed around the female body.' Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan Source

