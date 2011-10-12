12 Strip Clubs That Also Serve Up A Delicious Meal

Photo: brh_images via Flickr

Just like everyone subscribes to Playboy for the articles, most people frequent strip clubs for the cuisine–right?Using lists from Chow.com and Time Out New York, among others, we compiled a list of the best strip club food.



From porterhouse steak to lobster tail–infused mashed potatoes, some of this stuff sounds pretty enticing, with or without the scantily-clad women.

But be sure to wash your hands before you dig in.

