40 mouthwatering pictures of street foods from around the world

Talia Avakian

Forget fine dining.

Across the globe, some of the best, most authentic local dishes are cooked right on the street.

From fries smothered in gravy and cheese curds in Canada to fruits covered in a sweet candy shell in China, here are 40 street foods you won’t regret sinking your teeth into.

In Singapore, Rojak is made with tofu, prawns, eggs, and potatoes served in a sweet and spicy chilli sauce. Sometimes, Rojak will come with fruit as well.

Now see the delicious street food you can find in Singapore.

50 Mouthwatering Pictures Of Street Food In Singapore »


Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.