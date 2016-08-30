The 4 best street eats in NYC

Dennis S / Yelp Tacos from Tacos el Rancho in Sunset Park, Queens.

Every year, the Vendy Awards honour some of the best street food in NYC.

This year’s four finalists were just announced.

From traditional Chinese food in Washington Square Park to authentic Mexican tacos in Sunset Park, here are the food trucks you should be stopping by.

Cachapas on Wheels

The food truck version of Inwood restaurant Cachapas y Mas, Cachapas on Wheels serves up Venezuelan food that’s made by siblings Ivette and Jesus Villalobos. Their father first started the truck after quitting his job as a taxi driver.

After Jesus and Ivette graduated college, they came back to help run the truck so their father could concentrate on running the restaurant. Having lived in Venezuela for some of their lives, the siblings are well-versed in authentic Venezuelan cuisine. Their truck can be found at Hanover Square and at Houston and Varick in Manhattan.

Tacos el Rancho

Launched by Felix Soriano, who grew up in Oxaca, Mexico, Tacos el Rancho offers traditional Oxacan food made from fresh ingredients. Surprisingly, Soriano didn’t start off making Mexican food, but learned how to prepare French and Italian cuisine first.

Soriano’s two sons are both partners in the business now, and the truck can be found in Sunset Park in Queens.

Traditional Chinese Cuisine

A popular truck among NYU students thanks to its Washington Square Park location, Traditional Chinese Cuisine is run by Yuanzhen Wang and his three daughters. Wang was born in the central Chinese region of Henan, and he focuses on bringing food from that area to NYC. Think hand-pulled noodles and spicy lamb burgers.

Gladis’ Empanadas

Twelve years ago, Gladis Cocha moved from Quito, Ecuador, to Brooklyn. She sold fruit in the neighbourhood for the first three years she lived there, and then launched Gladis’ Empanadas, which now sits at the corner of Debevoise Street and Grand Avenue in East Williamsburg. People love her secret recipe salsa, as well as her beef, chicken, and cheese empanadas or pastelitos.

