50 photos that show why Singapore has the greatest street food in the world

Singapore is famous for its street food. In fact, it’s so good that two hawker stalls there — street food vendors — just received a Michelin star each.

While Singapore has plenty of five-star fine dining options, most people opt to eat street food in the city’s inexpensive hawker centres, which are open-air food courts where vendors prepare everything from Malaysian curries to Indian roti and Chinese noodle soups.

However, these beloved hawker centres may be in danger of disappearing as younger chefs aren’t interested in learning the trade and are gravitate toward more high-end restaurants.

Here are 50 photos that show why Singapore is so famous for its street food.

However, chicken rice is probably Singapore's unofficial national dish. First, chicken is boiled in a flavorful broth. Then the rice is cooked in that same broth. It's simple yet flavorful and juicy. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Murtabak uses a dough that's similar to roti prata, but is stuffed with minced lamb, egg, and onions. It's usually served with a side of curry for dipping. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Barbecue stingray with chilli sambal is another iconic Singaporean dish. The stingray is coated in a spicy chilli sauce, wrapped in a cleaned banana leaf, and grilled for a smoky, spicy, and delicious flavour. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Chinese fried rice with seafood is typical hawker center fare. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Bok choy is served in a garlicky brown sauce as a green side dish. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Char kway teow is made from flat rice noodles that are stir-fried with soy sauce, chilli, shellfish, and chives. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Kaya toast is Singapore's national breakfast food. The toast is grilled over an open charcoal flame, and then slathered with kaya (a coconut jam made with coconut, milk, and sugar). Jennifer Polland /Business Insider The kaya toast is served with coffee and soft-boiled eggs. You're supposed to add soy sauce and pepper to the eggs, then dip the kaya toast into the warm, liquidy concoction. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Chui Kueh is a dense rice cake that's topped with savoury preserved vegetables. Jennifer Polland/ Business Insider Lontong is a Malay dish that consists of a spongy rice cake cut into strips and cooked in a rich curry with vegetables and egg. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Chai tow kuay is Singapore's version of carrot cake -- but it's nothing like the sweet confection we think of as carrot cake. The 'cake' is fried with soy sauce, eggs, vegetables, and fish sauce. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Chilli crab is another one of Singapore's national dishes. The crab is doused in a spicy chilli-tomato gravy. Eating it is a messy affair. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Choy sum is a Chinese vegetable that's a thinner version of bok choy. It's prepared with garlic as a side dish. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Some hawker center stalls display their dishes behind glass, like this Chinese squid with celery dish. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider You'll find roast chickens and ducks hanging in restaurant windows and hawker center stalls all around Singapore. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider That roast duck or chicken is used in several Chinese dishes, like this noodle soup. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Hong Kong-style wonton noodle soup is savoury and delicious. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider This hawker center vendor serves spit-roasted pork and chicken. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Fried Indian snacks, like samosas, are displayed behind glass in hawker centres. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider People help themselves to fried pakora (vegetables) and other fried Indian treats. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Indian food vendors sell fried fish with masala sauce. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Big tubs of chana masala (chickpeas with masala sauce) smell delicious. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Tandoori chicken is a typical Indian dish. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Singaporeans love their food spicy. You'll find trays of chilli condiments all around the hawker centres. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Chinese fish cakes are a quick and savoury snack. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Vendors grill satay -- skewers of meat -- over an open flame. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider There's also prawn satay. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider This Chinese seafood omelette is topped with chopped scallions. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Otak-otak is a cake made of mashed fish that's mixed with coconut milk, chilli, and spices, wrapped in a banana leaf, and grilled over charcoal. It's a traditional Peranakan (a local Singaporean ethnic group) dish. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Singaporeans eat cockles either raw or cooked in various noodle dishes. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider You can get fried fish and prawns on a stick. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Fried yams and tapioca cake are popular finger foods. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider People choose to wash down their meals with fresh coconut water or soy-based drinks. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Sweet red bean buns make for a nice dessert. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider This grass jelly with IQ balls is a sweet gelatinous dessert that's made with ice, syrup, and jelly. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Kaya cake is a sweet spongy cake that's made with kaya (coconut jam). Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Fried bananas are crispy on the outside and gooey and delicious on the inside. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.