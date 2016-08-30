50 photos that show why Singapore has the greatest street food in the world

Singapore is famous for its street food. In fact, it’s so good that two hawker stalls there — street food vendors — just received a Michelin star each.
While Singapore has plenty of five-star fine dining options, most people opt to eat street food in the city’s inexpensive hawker centres, which are open-air food courts where vendors prepare everything from Malaysian curries to Indian roti and Chinese noodle soups.
However, these beloved hawker centres may be in danger of disappearing as younger chefs aren’t interested in learning the trade and are gravitate toward more high-end restaurants.
Here are 50 photos that show why Singapore is so famous for its street food.
However, chicken rice is probably Singapore's unofficial national dish. First, chicken is boiled in a flavorful broth. Then the rice is cooked in that same broth. It's simple yet flavorful and juicy.
Murtabak uses a dough that's similar to roti prata, but is stuffed with minced lamb, egg, and onions. It's usually served with a side of curry for dipping.
Barbecue stingray with chilli sambal is another iconic Singaporean dish. The stingray is coated in a spicy chilli sauce, wrapped in a cleaned banana leaf, and grilled for a smoky, spicy, and delicious flavour.
Char kway teow is made from flat rice noodles that are stir-fried with soy sauce, chilli, shellfish, and chives.
Kaya toast is Singapore's national breakfast food. The toast is grilled over an open charcoal flame, and then slathered with kaya (a coconut jam made with coconut, milk, and sugar).
The kaya toast is served with coffee and soft-boiled eggs. You're supposed to add soy sauce and pepper to the eggs, then dip the kaya toast into the warm, liquidy concoction.
Lontong is a Malay dish that consists of a spongy rice cake cut into strips and cooked in a rich curry with vegetables and egg.
Chai tow kuay is Singapore's version of carrot cake -- but it's nothing like the sweet confection we think of as carrot cake. The 'cake' is fried with soy sauce, eggs, vegetables, and fish sauce.
Chilli crab is another one of Singapore's national dishes. The crab is doused in a spicy chilli-tomato gravy. Eating it is a messy affair.
Choy sum is a Chinese vegetable that's a thinner version of bok choy. It's prepared with garlic as a side dish.
Some hawker center stalls display their dishes behind glass, like this Chinese squid with celery dish.
You'll find roast chickens and ducks hanging in restaurant windows and hawker center stalls all around Singapore.
Singaporeans love their food spicy. You'll find trays of chilli condiments all around the hawker centres.
Otak-otak is a cake made of mashed fish that's mixed with coconut milk, chilli, and spices, wrapped in a banana leaf, and grilled over charcoal. It's a traditional Peranakan (a local Singaporean ethnic group) dish.
This grass jelly with IQ balls is a sweet gelatinous dessert that's made with ice, syrup, and jelly.
