CHEAP MUSIC: Here Are 8 Streaming Services That Cost (Almost) Nothing

Photo: I <3 Katy Perry

Subscription and streaming services are making it easy for anyone to get almost any song they want on any device for next to nothing.While iTunes still requires you to pay $0.99 per song, a variety of alternative services will let you download or stream every album out there for just $10 month or less.



And if you’re willing to put up with a few ads, you can stream as much music as you want for free.

Not a bad deal.

We came up with a list of our favourite online music streaming and download services. Most are free with the option to pay for premium features and provide access to millions of popular songs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.