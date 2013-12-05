11 Best Streaming Apps To Turn Your Tablet And Smartphone Into A TV

Most of us can’t live without a subscription to Netflix or Amazon Prime.
With busy schedules and other issues that arise, the ability to stream content to a multitude of devices from anywhere has become a perfect tool to prevent pop culture indifference.
How else could someone catch up on shows like Mad Men and Dexter when managing numerous deadlines for projects related to work?
Apps like VUDU and gadgets like the Roku Box have helped make this process simple to access these shows and movies you may have missed.
However, some people may turned off by the idea of watching their favourite shows on a smartphone or tablet. Concerns could be raised about the quality of what is on screen and being bothered by nuisances oc curing around them.
Fortunately, these are the 11 best apps that will alleviate this anxiety.
VUDU provides users with an extensive database of movies and TV shows to view on a variety of devices. Compatible machines include the iPad, Android tablets, Roku boxes and gaming consoles. The releases arrive on VUDU before they hit Netflix. While the sign-up process is free, the ability to rent more movies depends on paying the $US2 dollar fee. Fortunately, there are no late fees.
Price: Free
In case you missed the most recent episode of Grey's Anatomy or Agents of SHIELD, try out the WATCH ABC app to catch up on your favourite shows. The interesting part of this app is that it can stream these series live on any device. None of its competitors are capable of doing that. Through the On Demand menu, you can access the most recent re-runs of comedy hits like Modern Family but a version for Android is available for select devices.
Price: Free
Comcast XFinity TV GO app gives subscribers THOUSANDS of movies and shows to stream from any Wi-Fi connection.
Comcast rebranded their mobile app as XFINITY TV Go. For subscribers to the cable service, the app allows for streaming from any Wi-Fi network nearby. The video quality is HD. The only downside is that the selection of channels is limited but it should be expanding soon.
Price: Free
Instead of opting for Netflix to get your fix for films, use Snagfilms. Movie geeks with more eclectic tastes will enjoy this app since it contains numerous award winning films that never stood a chance in theatres. While browsing through the selection, users can save movies that look interesting into the 'MyStuff' section. Trailers accompany these options so you'll gain insight into what the film is about pretty quickly. It's compatible for the iPhone & iPad as well as several Android phones and tablets.
Price: Free
Crunchyroll has over 25,000 episodes and 15,000 hours of anime available for viewing. Episodes appear on the app one hour after their original airing. Membership is in two tiers: free and premium. The features Premium has includes no ads and the ability to watch over 3G or 4G networks.
Price: Free (except for membership)
Ustream's purpose is simple. It's a streaming app that lets you customise what you want to watch on your phone or tablet. However, these channels revolve around live events so you can watch the latest UFC fight or press conference. Another fun fact is that aspiring bloggers can create their own channels on Ustream and appear on numerous feeds.
Price: Free
Crackle is a perfect streaming app for TV and movie lookers craving some nostalgia. The app is packed with classic shows that were cancelled or ended like The Shield or Seinfeld. Similar to its popular counterparts like Netflix and Amazon, Crackle is starting to try out original shows like Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.
Price: Free
The Roku app syncs your iOS or Android device up with your Roku box and morphs into a control center for the streaming device. Both versions of the app works the same way. You can browse through and add channels to your box through the store. Manipulate your box with a touch or gesture remote control. This will enable you to flip your box on and off as well as access instant replay options. One thing to remember is that you need to have a Roku account to use this.
Price: Free
Although HBO Go is available for iOS and Android, it is now compatible with Google's streaming dongle, Chromecast. This will make it easier to stream your favourite shows on either platform from any location. The app contains every popular show from the network in which it can be broadcasted on tablets and phones. However, this is another program that will require a subscription.
Price: Free (with subscription)
Slingplayer, the official app for Slingbox, brings the full TV experience to your tablet, Mac, PC or smartphone. The app turns devices into remote controls. Stop, pause, fast forward and rewind your shows while viewing them on your devices. Access your set top box to schedule DVR recordings. When travelling, Slingbox can be a huge help to watch what you want without having to worry about paying extra fees.
Price: Free
Watch TCM's has the best selection of classic movies. Available to stream across multiple devices, Watch TCM has 300 titles, 2 live broadcasts a month for specials and much more. Galleries are incorporated into the program to browse too. This is perfect to watch popular holiday flicks like It's A Wonderful Life.
Price: Free
