I tried 5 store-bought spinach dips and Trader Joe's came out on top

Erin McDowell/Business Insider I set out on a mission to find the absolute best store-bought spinach dip.

Spinach dip is one of the most popular game day foods.

With the Super Bowl coming up, I knew we had to find the absolute best store-bought dip.

I tried five spinach dips by Marzetti, Cedar’s, Archer Farms, Tostitos, and Trader Joe’s, and found they were all very different from each other.

The sour cream and spinach-heavy dip from Trader Joe’s came out on top, while the Marzetti spinach dip was too thick and tasted like mayonnaise.

When it comes to planning your game day menu, spinach dip is one of the biggest go-to foods for many football fans.

The least expensive dip I tried was also my favourite. The sour cream spinach dip from Trader Joe’s was perfectly thick and creamy, and the large chunks of spinach and rich onion flavour really blew me away.

On the other hand, the spinach dip from Marzetti was too thick and tasted incredibly bland to me.

Here’s a full breakdown of every spinach dip I tried, ranked from worst to best.

My least favourite dip was the spinach veggie dip from Marzetti, which I bought at Wegmans for $US4.49.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Marzetti spinach veggie dip.

The spinach dip was advertised as a dip for vegetables, which could have contributed to why it tasted so wrong with a tortilla chip.

I was really turned off by the dip’s consistency. It was thick and very mayonnaise-like and didn’t have the tanginess of sour cream-based dip.

Overall, I found the dip to be bland and too thick in consistency. In my opinion, the pieces of spinach and vegetables also lacked flavour.

I also taste-tested Cedar’s spinach dip, which I bought from Stop and Shop for $US4.99.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Cedar’s spinach dip.

Right off the bat, things looked promising. This spinach dip was slightly greenish in colour and chock full of spinach and vegetables.

Dipping my chip in, the dip was nicely balanced in consistency — it wasn’t too goopy or too thin.

However, the spinach dip’s flavour was completely dominated by garlic. To me, it didn’t really taste like a spinach dip at all.

My third-favourite spinach dip was the Archer Farms spinach dip from Target, which cost $US3.99.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Target spinach dip.

The other brands had larger chunks of carrots, onions, or other vegetables, but the spinach dip from Target didn’t have visible vegetables.

Dipping my tortilla chip into the spinach dip, the consistency was also slightly watery.

However, I didn’t mind the slightly lighter consistency. I just wished the other vegetables had been more prominent.

I was pleasantly surprised by the Tostitos creamy spinach dip, which I bought for $US4.29.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Tostitos creamy spinach dip.

There were large chunks of spinach in the creamy, delicious dip, which is thankfully available in many grocery stores.

There was a great balance of flavour, and the sour cream taste really came through.

The Tostitos dip really impressed me — which is great considering most people can get their hands on it from their local grocery store.

My favourite dip by far was the Trader Joe’s sour cream spinach dip. It was also the cheapest at just $US3.49.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Trader Joe’s spinach dip.

The consistency was perfect, and the chunks of spinach were by far the most prominent out of the five brands I tried.

The most vibrant flavours in the dip were onion, spinach, and sour cream.

I truly could have polished off the entire tub of this creamy, delicious dip. Just look at those huge pieces of spinach.

