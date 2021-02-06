I tried 3 store-bought salsas and Wegmans' was the only one I'd buy for the Super Bowl

Erin McDowell
Erin McDowell/Business InsiderI tried medium salsa from three brands — Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Tostitos.

While restaurant or homemade varieties might tickle your taste buds, store-bought salsa can be just as spicy and delicious.

With Super Bowl Sunday just around the corner, I tried medium salsa from three brands â€” Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Tostitos â€” and found that they were all very different.

Tostitos’ medium salsa is arguably a staple at most game-day parties but, in my opinion, it lacked the strong flavour and spice of the Trader Joe’s and Wegmans salsas.

Here’s a breakdown of every store-bought salsa I tried, ranked from worst to best.

Tostitos salsas and dips can be picked up in most grocery stores.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderTostitos medium salsa.

I bought this jar from Stop and Shop for $US3.79 for a 15.5-ounce jar, which made it the most expensive.

Digging into this salsa was like visiting an old friend from high school — it reminded you that you drifted apart for a reason.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderTostitos medium salsa.

While there were a couple of large chunks of tomato, peppers, and onions, the seasoning just wasn’t there.

The texture was a good balance between watery and chunky, but I simply couldn’t get over the slightly bland flavour.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderTostitos medium salsa.

It needed more spices or heat to make this grocery store staple worthy of Super Bowl Sunday.


Read more:
10 of the best store-bought salsas, according to chefs

The Homestyle Salsa Especial from Trader Joe’s was $US2.99.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderTrader Joe’s Homestyle Salsa Especial.

Trader Joe’s Homestyle Salsa Especial comes in a 12-ounce tub, which I thought was a good price for how much you receive.


Read more:
I tried 19 of Trader Joe’s popular dips, and I would buy at least half of them again

I thought the shallow tub it came in was really convenient for dipping, and what was inside was equally as exciting.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderTrader Joe’s Homestyle Salsa Especial.

The salsa was perfectly seasoned and very similar to restaurant-style salsa, which tends to be thinner.

It was the spiciest of all the salsas, but the flavours of garlic, cilantro, and onion still came through.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderTrader Joe’s Homestyle Salsa Especial.

Overall, I was really impressed by this store-bought salsa.

My favourite store-bought salsa was the Wegmans organic medium salsa.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderWegmans medium salsa.

I bought the 15.5-ounce jar for $US2.99 as well.

Opening the jar, I could smell the spices and vegetables.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderWegmans medium salsa.

Dipping in, I realised the salsa was a perfect combination of a more liquid-based tomato sauce packed with chunky vegetables. It was the best of both worlds.

The salsa was perfectly seasoned and spicy without being overwhelming.

Erin McDowell/Business InsiderWegmans medium salsa.

I would buy this salsa for game day and … well … every day.


Read more:
10 game day foods you can make in a slow cooker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.