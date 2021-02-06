I tried 3 store-bought salsas and Wegmans' was the only one I'd buy for the Super Bowl

- I tried medium salsa from three brands: Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Tostitos.
- Tostitos’ medium salsa had a good texture – not too watery or chunky.
- Wegmans’ salsa was perfectly seasoned and spicy without being overwhelming.
While restaurant or homemade varieties might tickle your taste buds, store-bought salsa can be just as spicy and delicious.
With Super Bowl Sunday just around the corner, I tried medium salsa from three brands â€” Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Tostitos â€” and found that they were all very different.
Tostitos’ medium salsa is arguably a staple at most game-day parties but, in my opinion, it lacked the strong flavour and spice of the Trader Joe’s and Wegmans salsas.
Here’s a breakdown of every store-bought salsa I tried, ranked from worst to best.
Tostitos salsas and dips can be picked up in most grocery stores.
I bought this jar from Stop and Shop for $US3.79 for a 15.5-ounce jar, which made it the most expensive.
Digging into this salsa was like visiting an old friend from high school — it reminded you that you drifted apart for a reason.
While there were a couple of large chunks of tomato, peppers, and onions, the seasoning just wasn’t there.
The texture was a good balance between watery and chunky, but I simply couldn’t get over the slightly bland flavour.
It needed more spices or heat to make this grocery store staple worthy of Super Bowl Sunday.
The Homestyle Salsa Especial from Trader Joe’s was $US2.99.
Trader Joe’s Homestyle Salsa Especial comes in a 12-ounce tub, which I thought was a good price for how much you receive.
I thought the shallow tub it came in was really convenient for dipping, and what was inside was equally as exciting.
The salsa was perfectly seasoned and very similar to restaurant-style salsa, which tends to be thinner.
It was the spiciest of all the salsas, but the flavours of garlic, cilantro, and onion still came through.
Overall, I was really impressed by this store-bought salsa.
My favourite store-bought salsa was the Wegmans organic medium salsa.
I bought the 15.5-ounce jar for $US2.99 as well.
Opening the jar, I could smell the spices and vegetables.
Dipping in, I realised the salsa was a perfect combination of a more liquid-based tomato sauce packed with chunky vegetables. It was the best of both worlds.
The salsa was perfectly seasoned and spicy without being overwhelming.
I would buy this salsa for game day and … well … every day.
