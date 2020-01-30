I tried 4 store-bought salsas and Wegmans' was the only one I'd buy for my Super Bowl party

Erin McDowell/Business Insider I tried salsa from four brands to see which one was game-day worthy.

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, I set out on a mission to find the best store-bought salsa.

I tried medium salsa from four brands – Trader Joe’s,Wegmans, Tostitos, and Archer Farms.

The Trader Joe’s medium salsa tasted the most similar to the kind of salsa you’d get in a restaurant, while the Wegmans medium salsa packed the most flavour with an abundance of delicious vegetables.

The medium salsa from Tostitos just wasn’t seasoned enough for me.

While restaurant or homemade varieties might tickle your taste buds, store-bought salsa can be just as spicy and delicious.

With Super Bowl Sunday just around the corner, I set out on a mission to find the best store-bought salsa.

I tried medium salsa from four brands – Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Tostitos, and Archer Farms – and found that they were all very different from each other.

Tostitos’ medium salsa is arguably a staple at most game-day parties but in my opinion, it lacked the flavour and spice of the Trader Joe’s and Wegmans salsas.

Here’s a breakdown of every store-bought salsa I tried, ranked from worst to best.

Tostitos’ salsas and dips can be picked up in most grocery stores. I bought this jar from Stop and Shop for $US3.79, which made it the most expensive.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Tostitos medium salsa.

Digging into this salsa was like visiting an old friend from high school — it reminded you that you drifted apart for a reason.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Tostitos medium salsa.

While there were a couple of large chunks of tomato, peppers, and onions, the seasoning just wasn’t there.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Tostitos medium salsa.

The texture was a good balance between watery and chunky, but I simply couldn’t get over the extremely bland flavour.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Tostitos medium salsa.

At my local Target, I was only able to find the Archer Farms medium salsa in the lime and garlic flavour. It cost me $US2.99.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Archer Farms medium salsa.

The flavour was strong in this salsa, and the tomatoes tasted almost smoky.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Archer Farms medium salsa.

The texture was slightly watered down, however, and I wanted more flavour from the vegetables.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Archer Farms medium salsa.

The seasoning was just a touch too strong for me, and the only veggie I could taste was tomato. I probably wouldn’t pick this up again.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Archer Farms medium salsa.

The Homestyle Salsa Especial from Trader Joe’s was also $US2.99, but I much preferred it to the Target salsa.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Trader Joe’s medium salsa.

I thought the shallow tub it came in was really convenient for dipping, and what lay inside was equally as exciting.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Trader Joe’s medium salsa.

The salsa was perfectly seasoned and very similar to restaurant-style salsa, which tends to be thinner.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Trader Joe’s medium salsa.

It was the spiciest of all the salsas, but the flavours of garlic, cilantro, and onion still came through. Overall, I was really impressed.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Trader Joe’s medium salsa.

My favourite store-bought salsa was the Wegmans organic medium salsa, which I bought for $US2.99 as well.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Wegmans medium salsa.

Opening the jar, I could smell the spices and vegetables.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Wegmans medium salsa.

Dipping in, I realised the salsa was a perfect combination of a more liquid-based tomato sauce packed with chunky vegetables. It was the best of both worlds.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Wegmans medium salsa.

The salsa was perfectly seasoned and spicy without being overwhelming. I would buy this salsa for game day and … well … every day.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Wegmans medium salsa.

