I tried 5 popular brands of Buffalo sauce and found one worthy of any Super Bowl party

With all of that in mind, I decided to try five brands of Buffalo sauce to prepare for my own football festivities.

I’m not an experienced wing eater, so I was going into the taste test with limited expectations. I figured the sauces would likely taste similar, as most of my experiences blur together.

I chose Sweet Baby Ray’s, Archie Moore’s, Frank’s RedHot, Texas Pete, and Buffalo Wild Wings as my brands.

Although Buffalo Wild Wings has its origins in the restaurant, its sauces are available for purchase in grocery stores and on Amazon, so I thought it was fair to include.