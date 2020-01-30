I tried 5 brands of Buffalo sauce and ranked them from worst to best

Samantha Grindell/Insider I tested five store-bought wing sauces.

I tried five brands of Buffalo sauce that can commonly be found in grocery stores, and ranked them from worst to best.

The brands I tried include: Sweet Baby Ray’s, Archie Moore’s, Frank’s RedHot, Texas Pete, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

I was expecting all of the brands to taste similar but was surprised by how sweet the Archie Moore’s sauce was, which came in last during the test.

In my opinion, Buffalo Wild Wings’ mild sauce was the best, as it offered the most pleasing combination of sweet and spicy flavours with a lasting taste.

Chicken wings are a staple of any Super Bowl celebration.

Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock Chicken wings are a popular game day food.

Whether you’re cheering on your team from home or from the stadium, odds are you’ll be munching on some chicken wings at some point during the game.

In fact, according to the National Chicken Council’s annual Wing report, Americans will likely eat more than 1.4 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl 2020.

With all of that in mind, I decided to try five brands of Buffalo sauce to prepare for my own football festivities.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I tried five different store-bought wing sauces.

I’m not an experienced wing eater, so I was going into the taste test with limited expectations. I figured the sauces would likely taste similar, as most of my experiences blur together.

I chose Sweet Baby Ray’s, Archie Moore’s, Frank’s RedHot, Texas Pete, and Buffalo Wild Wings as my brands.

Although Buffalo Wild Wings has its origins in the restaurant, its sauces are available for purchase in grocery stores and on Amazon, so I thought it was fair to include.

I grabbed some chicken wings from a restaurant nearby for my test.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I ordered plain chicken wings.

I made sure to get plain wings so that the flavour didn’t interfere with the taste of each sauce.

I also tried a chicken wing before it was dipped in anything to get a sense of what the base flavour was like.

I poured all of the sauces on a plate so that I could compare them visually before chowing down.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I poured the sauces on a plate.

All of the sauces looked similar when I poured them on a plate, though some were thicker than others.

Archie Moore’s and Buffalo Wild Wings were the thickest, while Frank’s was particularly thin. I anticipated the thicker sauces to have the strongest taste.

Together, they looked like a monochromatic paint palette.

The worst Buffalo sauce that I tried was Archie Moore’s.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The Archie Moore’s sauce came in last.

This sauce had the brightest colour of the five, which I didn’t think was a great sign.

The orange looked a bit like liquid Cheetos.

The colour and the thick consistency of the sauce was not appealing to me.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The sauce stood out on the wing.

The colour probably wouldn’t be so bright if you tossed the wings in the sauce instead of dipping them, but it was still really orange.

The colour made me less interested in eating it.

The taste of Archie Moore’s also left a lot to be desired.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I didn’t like Archie Moore’s.

The sauce was overly sweet and lacked spice. Plus, the small kick it did have didn’t last, leaving an unpleasant sugary taste.

It might be better in a less concentrated bite, but I wasn’t a fan.

Texas Pete is best known for its hot sauce, which might be why its wing variety wasn’t my favourite of the experiment.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The Texas Pete sauce came in fourth.

Growing up in the South, I’d seen Texas Pete hot sauce at restaurants hundreds of times, but I’d never seen its wing variety.

I had confidence in the brand and was prepared to enjoy its taste.

The Texas Pete sauce was surprisingly tangy, which I didn’t enjoy.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The Texas Pete sauce had a tangy flavour.

The sauce had an almost citrus-like taste upon the first bite, and it was thinner than some of the other brands. I had to dip it twice to really get the flavour, which was disappointing.

I loved the kick of flavour that the Texas Pete sauce offered, but the tanginess landed it toward the bottom of my list.

I liked the flavour of Sweet Baby Ray’s, though it was a bit too subtle.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Sweet Baby Ray’s came in third.

I found the sauce with ease in the grocery store, and the brand’s variety of flavours made it seem promising.

I was also pleased with its orange colour, as it looked familiar in hue to wings I’d eaten before.

I was immediately hit with a combination of sweet and spicy flavours when I bit into the chicken wing covered in Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The Sweet Baby Ray’s combined sweet and spicy.

The mix of sweet and spicy was delicious, but the flavour was a bit too subtle upon the first bite. I had to really drench the chicken wing in sauce to get the taste.

Sweet Baby Ray’s did have a kick to it though, which I enjoyed.

I was excited to try Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Sauce because I’d heard rave reviews about it.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Frank’s RedHot Buffalo came in second.

My experienced wing-eating friends told me they used Frank’s as their go-to Buffalo sauce, so I was pumped to give it a try.

The bottle was familiar, as I’d seen it at many family gatherings throughout my life.

Frank’s RedHot was the spiciest of the bunch, with an acidic flavour that I loved.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Frank’s RedHot had a nice spice.

I didn’t have to coat my wings in too much of the sauce to get the taste I was hoping for, demonstrating how strong the flavour was.

The spice it offered was almost vinegary, and I enjoyed the refreshing zest.

It tasted just how I expect a Buffalo wing to taste, and I knew people would enjoy the sauce if I served it at a party.

In the end, the mild sauce from Buffalo Wild Wings was my favourite of the experiment.

Samantha Grindell/Insider The Buffalo Wild Wings sauce was the best of the group.

You can find Buffalo Wild Wings’ sauce in grocery stores and online.

I happened to be near a Buffalo Wild Wings location when I shopped for my sauces, so I decided to pop into the restaurant and grab a side order of its mild sauce instead of investing in a bottle.

I regretted that decision after I got a taste of the sauce.

The Buffalo Wild Wings sauce wasn’t too sweet, and it was potent.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I loved the Buffalo Wild Wings sauce.

I only had to dip my wing in a small bit of sauce to get the flavour.

The word that came to mind as I ate the Buffalo Wild Wings sauce was reliable. I knew I could serve wings tossed in the sauce at a party and please all of my guests.

After tasting all of the options, I decided I’d happily serve most of the sauces at my Super Bowl party.

Samantha Grindell/Insider I loved four out of five of the sauces.

The only sauce I’d never buy again is Archie Moore’s because the sweet flavour just isn’t a good fit for wings.

The rest of the sauces, however, would all be crowd pleasers.

But the sauce from Buffalo Wild Wings was the clear winner, and I’d recommend buying it if you can.

Samantha Grindell/Insider Buffalo Wild Wings’ sauce was the best.

The chain is renowned for a reason, and comparing its sauce to those of other brands just proved why it’s beloved.

Besides, if you can get the taste of a professional wing at home, why wouldn’t you?

