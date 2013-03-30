The 9 Best Performing Stocks Since The Last S&P 500 All-Time High

The S&P 500 hit a new all-time closing high yesterday.
The last time that happened was on October 9, 2007.
You often hear about the best-performing stocks since the market hit its post-crash low in March 2009.
But what about the stocks that have done the best since the last market top?
Some of the names may surprise you, but several probably won’t.
What they do: Leading global credit card provider.
Market cap: $66.3 billion
Ticker: MA
Source: Bloomberg
What they do: Chain of hospitals and outpatient treatment centres across the United States.
Market cap: $5.0 billion
Ticker: THC
Source: Bloomberg
What they do: Dollar store chain.
Market cap: $10.9 billion
Ticker: DLTR
Source: Bloomberg
What they do: Oil and gas driller and producer with operations focused in the continental U.S.
Market cap: $14.2 billion
Ticker: COG
Source: Bloomberg
What they do: Chain of U.S. discount department stores.
Market cap: $13.3 billion
Ticker: ROST
Source: Bloomberg
What they do: Developers and distributors of the drug Soliris, used to treat two rare disorders.
Market cap: $17.9 billion
Ticker: ALXN
Source: Bloomberg
What they do: Manufacturer of private-label pharmaceuticals that get branded as other over-the-counter drugs.
Market cap: $11.0 billion
Ticker: PRGO
Source: Bloomberg
What they do: Discount travel booking website.
Market cap: $34.3 billion
Ticker: PLCN
Source: Bloomberg
What they do: Online video rental and streaming.
Market cap: $10.6 billion
Ticker: NFLX
Source: Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.