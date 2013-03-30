The 9 Best Performing Stocks Since The Last S&P 500 All-Time High

The S&P 500 hit a new all-time closing high yesterday.



The last time that happened was on October 9, 2007.

You often hear about the best-performing stocks since the market hit its post-crash low in March 2009.

But what about the stocks that have done the best since the last market top?

Some of the names may surprise you, but several probably won’t.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.