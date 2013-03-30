The 9 Best Performing Stocks Since The Last S&P 500 All-Time High

Matthew Boesler
netflix reed hastings

The S&P 500 hit a new all-time closing high yesterday.

The last time that happened was on October 9, 2007.

You often hear about the best-performing stocks since the market hit its post-crash low in March 2009.

But what about the stocks that have done the best since the last market top?

Some of the names may surprise you, but several probably won’t.

Mastercard: +232%

What they do: Leading global credit card provider.

Market cap: $66.3 billion

Ticker: MA

Tenet Healthcare: +245%

What they do: Chain of hospitals and outpatient treatment centres across the United States.

Market cap: $5.0 billion

Ticker: THC

Dollar Tree: +247%

What they do: Dollar store chain.

Market cap: $10.9 billion

Ticker: DLTR

Cabot Oil & Gas: +266%

What they do: Oil and gas driller and producer with operations focused in the continental U.S.

Market cap: $14.2 billion

Ticker: COG

Ross Stores: +344%

What they do: Chain of U.S. discount department stores.

Market cap: $13.3 billion

Ticker: ROST

Alexion Pharmaceuticals: +419%

What they do: Developers and distributors of the drug Soliris, used to treat two rare disorders.

Market cap: $17.9 billion

Ticker: ALXN

Perrigo: +433%

What they do: Manufacturer of private-label pharmaceuticals that get branded as other over-the-counter drugs.

Market cap: $11.0 billion

Ticker: PRGO

Priceline.com: +640%

What they do: Discount travel booking website.

Market cap: $34.3 billion

Ticker: PLCN

Netflix: +731%

What they do: Online video rental and streaming.

Market cap: $10.6 billion

Ticker: NFLX

