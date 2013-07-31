JPMORGAN: Here Are The 19 Best Stocks To Play The Europe Comeback

It’s been a while since we’ve heard the words “Europe” and “crisis” used in the same sentence. Indeed, new purchasing managers index (PMI) figures appear to be the green shoots of an economic recovery.
All of this comes as the emerging market (EM) countries like China have slowed down considerably.
Investors who believe the tides are beginning to turn will want to adjust their investment exposures before they miss the boat.
“More than a few clients have expressed interest in finding companies with exposure to Europe and less exposure to EM,” said Tom Lee, JP Morgan’s top equity strategist.
“Granted, Europe is not likely to grow at the pace of EM, but a positive turn is still a positive turn,” added Lee.
Lee and his team looked at over 200 companies housed in North America that report their geographic exposure to both Europe and the EMs.
Ticker: EW
Industry: Health care equipment
Target Price: $64
European revenue exposure: 29%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
Edwards Lifesciences beat expectations in Q2 as earnings per share increased 22.39%. Revenue also jumped 7.26% from the year-earlier quarter, to $517 million.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: CCL
Industry: Hotels, resorts & cruise lines
Target Price: $34
European revenue exposure: 35%
EM revenue exposure: 10%
Beset with high-profile disasters at sea, profits have lagged for Carnival Cruise line. The PR nightmares: In February, 3,000 passengers were left without functioning toilets for days. And in January 2012, 32 were killed in a shipwreck off the Italian coast.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: BIIB
Industry: Biotechnology
Target Price: $210
European revenue exposure: 30%
EM revenue exposure: 2%
Biogen reported Q2 revenues of $1.7 billion, an increase of 21% compared with the year-earlier quarter.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: PCLN
Industry: Internet retail
Target Price: $830
European revenue exposure: 60%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
Priceline will announce its Q2 revenues after market close on August 8th. Shares of Priceline are up almost 40% year to date.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: PVH
Industry: Apparel, accessories & luxury
Target Price: $126
European revenue exposure: 27%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
PVH -- the apparel company that owns brands Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Izod, and others -- drove impressive Q1 earnings ($1.9 billion in revenue) after acquiring the textile company Warnaco.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: PCAR
Industry: Construction & farm machinery
Target Price: $55
European revenue exposure: 25%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
Paccar posted $4.3 billion in consolidated sales and revenues in Q2, with a net income of $291.6 million.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: ANSS
Industry: Application software
Target Price: $80
European revenue exposure: 32%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
Software company ANSYS will report Q2 earnings on August 1st. Shares of ANSYS are up 11% year to date.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: TAP
Industry: Brewers
Target Price: $50
European revenue exposure: 31%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
The brewer will pay a dividend of $0.32 per share on September 16th.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: XOM
Industry: Integrated oil & gas
Target Price: $96
European revenue exposure: 29%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
ExxonMobil is set to release its Q2 earnings on August 1st. But with lower natural gas prices in the US, analysts expect the company to report $1.90 per share, its lowest since December 2010.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: CCE
Industry: Soft drinks
Target Price: $38
European revenue exposure: 100%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
Coca-Cola's revenues decreased to $2.16 billion in Q2, down 2.36% from the year-earlier quarter.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: LYB
Industry: Commodity chemicals
Target Price: $70
European revenue exposure: 31%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
The Dutch-based oil refinery company's Q2 net income grew 21% but still fell below analyst expectations. Revenue dropped 1% to $11.1 billion from $11.25 billion.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: IVZ
Industry: Asset management & custody
Target Price: $34
European revenue exposure: 35%
EM revenue exposure: 2%
Analysts are reportedly optimistic about Invesco's Q2 earnings, projecting a profit of $0.51 a share, a jump from $0.41 per share from a year ago.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: BLK
Industry: Asset management & custody
Target Price: $295.50
European revenue exposure: 26%
EM revenue exposure: 5%
Aladdin, BlackRock's risk management system, manages an astonishing $14 trillion of assets worldwide. It has achieved an annual growth rate of 17% over the past 5 years.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: PSX
Industry: Oil and gas refining & marketing
Target Price: $64
European revenue exposure: 26%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
Phillips 66 subsidiary 'Phillips 66 Partners LP' recently launched its own IPO. It began trading on the NYSE under the ticker PSXP last week.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: EBAY
Industry: Internet software & services
Target Price: $60
European revenue exposure: 25%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
eBay posted Q2 revenues at $3.9 billion, a 14% increase form the year-earlier quarter.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: STJ
Industry: Health care equipment
Target Price: $60
European revenue exposure: 26%
EM revenue exposure: 8%
St. Jude Medical reported net sales of $1.403 billion in Q2, down slightly from $1.410 billion in the year-earlier quarter.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: AKAM
Industry: Internet software & services
Target Price: $52
European revenue exposure: 28%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
Cloud computing company Akami netted $378 million in Q2 revenue, up 14% year-over-year.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: GILD
Industry: Biotechnology
Target Price: $80
European revenue exposure: 30%
EM revenue exposure: 0%
Biopharmaceutical research company Gilead Sciences posted $2.77 billion in total revenues in Q2 2013, up 15% from the year-earlier quarter.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Ticker: NEM
Industry: Gold
Target Price: $41
European revenue exposure: 73%
EM revenue exposure: 9%
Lower gold prices hit Newmont last quarter, but the company still posted revenues of $2.0 billion. 'As a result of lower gold and copper prices and in accordance with US GAAP, second quarter net income was adjusted by $1.8 billion, net of taxes and minority interest, for impairments and revaluation,' they wrote in a statement.
Source: J.P. Morgan
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.