JPMORGAN: Here Are The 19 Best Stocks To Play The Europe Comeback

Traders talk at the Madrid stock exchange.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard the words “Europe” and “crisis” used in the same sentence. Indeed, new purchasing managers index (PMI) figures appear to be the green shoots of an economic recovery.



All of this comes as the emerging market (EM) countries like China have slowed down considerably.

Investors who believe the tides are beginning to turn will want to adjust their investment exposures before they miss the boat.

“More than a few clients have expressed interest in finding companies with exposure to Europe and less exposure to EM,” said Tom Lee, JP Morgan’s top equity strategist.

“Granted, Europe is not likely to grow at the pace of EM, but a positive turn is still a positive turn,” added Lee.

Lee and his team looked at over 200 companies housed in North America that report their geographic exposure to both Europe and the EMs.

They keyed in on 19 companies with revenue exposure to Europe greater than 25% and revenue exposure to EM less than 10%. Collectively, the stocks have an average upside of 6% to JP Morgan analysts’ target price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.